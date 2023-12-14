Cyber Security Issue Results in GUSD Teachers Returning to the ’90s

By Eliza PARTIKA

The Glendale Unified School District addressed the cybersecurity breach at this week’s Tuesday night board meeting. President Jennifer Freemon said district staff worked diligently to resolve the issue throughout the weekend and continue to monitor changes.

“Most of you are aware that GUSD recently experienced a ransomware incident, which led us to temporarily disable certain computer systems and networks,” said Freemon. “Upon becoming aware of the situation we immediately initiated an investigation and have been systematically working to understand the nature and extent of the incident, as well as to restore full system access. We are utilizing a variety of resources, including cybersecurity experts and law enforcement to support us until the incident is resolved.”

She expressed gratitude to teachers and students for their flexibility.

Taline Arsenian of the Glendale GTA commended teachers for “going back to the ’90s” and utilizing paper and pen to complete lessons.

“Teachers have rolled out dusty overhead projectors vis-a-vis markers and old school dittos – one of my favorites – and are using their own personal computers and printers to recreate assessments and lessons they had already prepared. But they cannot access [them] during this time that is already stressful,” Arsenian said. “The added burden of no technology has required educators to make it work under strenuous circumstances and employees are brilliantly making it work.”

Will Penrose, a cybersecurity expert from Spin AI, a Glendale-based company specializing in online security issues, offered his company’s services during public comments.

“We just want to offer ourselves as a resource, be there for the community,” said Penrose.

The cyber security scare affected servers at several California schools.

Melinda Khechumyan, the current student board member, detailed how many teachers have pivoted to finals with paper printed from home computers and brought to class, and how other exams have been delayed.

Board members also expressed both concern and optimism regarding the impact and resolution of the ransomware incident.

“We have a first-grader and a pre-K student at home, so my daughter started using her Chromebook at home for the first time. We’re trying to manage the amount of technology use, so it was heartbreaking after seeing her excitement to have to tell her to shut it down and not use it for a while,” said board member Shant Sahakian.

“I could not have imagined the timing,” said Superintendent Darneika Watson. “It’s difficult to try to understand what’s happening, but we’re still doing it.”

Many board members complimented teachers and students for their resiliency and assured they were doing all they can to resolve the issue.

“We’re doing all that we can to be responsible for all our students, families and employees,” said board member Nayiri Nahabedian.

Additionally, the board congratulated athletics and band teams who won titles at state competitions, and welcomed a new assistant superintendent to their staff to applause from the audience and the board. The Super Tutors program, offered at several middle and high schools in the district, received recognition for winning the 2023 Golden Bell Award.