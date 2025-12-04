CVHS Student Hosts Parol-Making Event

By Dominique ROCHA

Crescenta Valley High School (CVHS) senior Ella Trinh is bringing the Christmas spirit of the Philippines to the La Crescenta campus.

On Dec. 10 in the CVHS WellNEST, Trinh will be hosting a parol-making event during lunch. At the event, students will be given a wooden star that they can then decorate with colored tissue paper, replicating the traditional Filipino parols.

Trinh’s event will be a collaborative effort. With the help of the on campus Filipino Club, students will be able to learn a bit about Filipino traditions, eat Filipino snacks and take time for mindfulness. Supplies for the event were donated by Victoria Malone, executive director of the Impact Foundation.

“I think the event will be a fun way to educate people on Filipino culture and help them connect,” Trinh said.

Trinh is a part of the Peer Support Program at CVHS, which offers a Career and Technical Education Pathway (CTE). CTE pathways are electives that allow students to focus on career and college goals. The Peer Support Program centers on mindfulness and mental health. Each semester, Peer Support students are required to host a “personal event” in the WellNEST. For Trinh’s event, she wanted to find a way to combine her Filipino heritage with the goals of the WellNEST.

“Growing up, I wasn’t around many Filipino people,” Trinh said. “I was very disconnected from my culture.”

Parols have been a part of Christmas time in the Philippines since the 15th century. Originally crafted from bamboo and paper, the five-point star lanterns represent the star of Bethlehem and symbolize hope, faith and the Christmas spirit. Today, parols are more intricate and made of a myriad of materials, such as shells, paper and steel, and can be found across the Philippines.

With finals just around the corner, Trinh hopes the event will serve as a way for students to relax and take time for themselves before the chaos ensues.

“I want this event to remind students to take a breather before finals and not worry about the outcome,” Trinh said. “These lanterns can be a reminder of the hope they have for doing better the next time.”

Trinh expects attendees at her event from both the Filipino Club and the WellNEST.

“It’s important for me that people know this is my culture and that this culture exists,” Trinh said.