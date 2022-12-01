Strong Finish for CVHS Boys’ Cross-Country

The Crescenta Valley High School boys’ cross-country team finished third in the Division 1 state cross-country championships on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Woodward Park in Fresno. This is the first time in program history that Crescenta Valley has reached the podium in the state championship meet. Individually, Parker Simmons finished third in the race with a time of 15:09.7. Great Oak won the meet with 67 points, San Clemente was second with 80, CV placed third with 167, Trabuco Hills fourth with 172 points. CV was fourth for most of the race but made a great move in the last mile to move into third place.

Other runners are Eddie Sion – 48th in 16:02, Harrison Connors – 54th in 16:06, Jamie Cartnal – 65th in 16:14, Liam Zadoorian – 73rd in 16:20, Josh Chambers – 103rd in 16:41 and Luke Cheney 108th in 16:43.

Submitted by Mark EVANS