La Crescenta Woman’s Club: Ladies Go All Out for Clubhouse’s 100th Birthday Celebration

Open house gives insights to the LCWC and what it does for the community amid 100th birthday celebration.

By Ruth SOWBY

The joint was jumpin’ with plenty of women (and a smattering of men) on Nov. 23 when the 100th anniversary of the clubhouse of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club (LCWC) was celebrated. The clubhouse was constructed in 1925 at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. A free to the public open house attracted about 150 members and guests who were treated to refreshments, visits by reigning politicos, the viewing of a documentary detailing the community history of the Club and demonstrations from the CVHS Falkon robotics team.

Hardworking event co-chairs Carol Stein and Denise Napiwocki encouraged LCWC members to wear fashions from the 1920-1930s, several of which were borrowed from Costumers Guild West. A highlight of the 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. open house was the appearance of U.S. Congresswoman Laura Friedman. Publicity and Philanthropy Chair Danette Erickson introduced Friedman to applause.

“I was a member [of LCWC] who didn’t show up very often,” admitted Friedman whose Congressional duties kept her in Washington, D.C. for much of the time. “I appreciate the Woman’s Club’s concentration on charity, community and history,” she continued. Friedman presented a Congressional Recognition commendation to Club Co-Presidents Stein and Mary Nolte.

More VIPs, including California State Senator Sasha Perez, were present to give further recognition to the Club. Nolte accepted the honor. After the recognition was the screening of the documentary on the Club’s history and community involvement.

After the screening, Nolte said, “Trees have come and trees have gone, but our women have stayed.”

Those “women who have stayed” were also described by Stein.

“There is fun in the Club,” she said.

One of the fun activities, according to Stein, are the Saturday 8 a.m. walks in Descanso Gardens followed by coffee at 9 a.m. Open house “fun” included the opportunity to buy pumpkin bread and peanut brittle from the Monastery of Angels. The Monastery is also celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Another opportunity for fun was the opportunity drawing. The winner receives a free rental of the iconic Clubhouse.

More fun came when the Crescenta Valley High School’s Falkon robotics demonstration team showed off its robot. Falcon members are currently creating a “software bot” for editing.

Also during the open house, LCWC members collected non-perishable food for the Bailey Center food pantry. Present was Connie Wright, 1971 Club president of the LCWC Juniors. Wright also runs the Bailey Center. Its food pantry is one of the Woman’s Club charities. Other Club charities include scholarships to worthy community students.

Photos by Kerry ERICKSON, Donna LIBRA and Ruth SOWBY