MSPA Prepares for ‘Plaid Friday’

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Shopping park kicks off holiday season, encourages folks to ‘shop local.’

The day after Thanksgiving, called Black Friday by many, traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season. It is usually accompanied by harried shoppers who turn out early going to stores on Friday morning, eager to purchase items that are heavily marked down in price.

Montrose Shopping Park is offering an alternative to the craziness that Black Friday is known for.

On Friday, Nov. 28 the shopping park kicks off the holiday season with “Plaid Friday.” At 5:30 p.m., the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue will be decked out in holiday gear ready to usher in the holidays. The Hummingbird Conservatory Carolers will be singing from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The Jingle Singers Christmas Carolers will be strolling the avenue from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a community singalong at 6 p.m.

At 6:15, the iconic Christmas tree at the southeast corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard will come alive with lights when the tree is lit for the community to see. Glendale firefighters will also be on-site with its Cram A Classic Toy Drive, which is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shopping park will also provide “snow” (soap bubbles projected from machines on poles) for the crowd to enjoy.

Ending the celebration will be photos with Santa from 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to sources, Plaid Friday is the independent retailers’ alternative to the big box stores’ Black Friday. It originated in Oakland, California, in 2009. It was created by gallery owner Kerri Johnson as a leisurely, enjoyable alternative to the chaotic frenzy of Black Friday.

The name symbolizes the idea of weaving individual small businesses together to create a strong fabric of local commerce, and it encourages shoppers to wear plaid to support independent shops.

The following day is Small Business Saturday, which many merchants in the shopping park are celebrating.

“Small Business Saturday is the opportunity for the community to support their friends, neighbors and family members who work at these ‘Main Street’ brick-and-mortar stores,” said Maureen Palacios, owner of Once Upon A Time (OUAT) bookstore at 2207 Honolulu Ave. “The small businesses that make up the Montrose Shopping Park offer unique, personally curated and displayed gift items, books and other delights that [aren’t always found] at big box stores. Our laid back, hometown vibe is much more conducive to personal shopping as OUAT, and many other stores, offer free gift wrapping too. Shopping small takes the hassle out of the holidays as we genuinely care about our customers and try to find ‘just the right gift’ for everyone.”

She added that OUAT is going to give a spin on its famous wheel with purchase. Items to “win” on the wheel include a gift card, a free Advanced Readers Copy book, chocolate, stickers, an OUAT mug and other fun stuff.

“We’re also giving a free chocolate goodie with a $50-plus purchase,” she said adding that those who purchase $100 or more will get a free gift with purchase. “We also have five authors [on Nov. 29] meeting and greeting their fans.”

Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express, which wanted to drive consumer spending at small businesses, according to its website.

“Approximately 12 businesses contribute gift packages, gift cards and certificates as well as Montrose scrip and signature Christmas tote bags that can be won on the [shopping park] spinning wheel [on Nov. 29],” said Dale Dawson, Montrose Shopping Park Association business administrator/events coordinator.

Dawson went on to say that free horse-drawn trolley rides will be offered to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21 (except Parade Day on Dec. 6).

Santa Claus will be found handing out candy canes to passersby at the northwest corner of Honolulu and Ocean View from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21.

For the equestrian, every Saturday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21 there will be free to the public pony rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live Christmas music will be performed in every block each Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

He added the shopping park’s “now-famous” spinning wheel will be located on the northwest corner on Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our spinning wheel will feature Shopping Park merchants’ giveaways, specials & prizes – while they last,” he said.

Spins are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when shoppers present a receipt from any Montrose Shopping Park business dated Nov. 29. One spin is earned with receipt(s) totaling $50 or more, two spins for receipt(s) totaling $100 or more.

For more information, visit www.shopmontrose.com.