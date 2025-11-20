LUC Responds to Proposed Briggs/Foothill Project

By Mary O’KEEFE

The proposed development at Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard continues to raise concerns among community members. At an outreach meeting in early November, which was hosted by the Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) Land Use Committee (LUC), representatives were on site including representatives from developer Abode Communities and members of LA County Planning, public works and the fire department.

CVTC LUC will be releasing the Briggs/Foothill Proposed Development Recommendation and Findings Report at the CVTC regular monthly meeting tonight at 7 p.m. in the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., community room.

CVW received a copy of the report prior to the meeting. The report includes an introduction of the project, description of the proposed development, summary of the LUC process, shared information from the community and the LUC recommendation.

“Based on the materials provided, the applicant proposes a five-story residential development containing approximately 80 units, including units designated for Transitional Age Youth, and affordable housing. The project includes a variety of unit types. The proposal appears to require several waivers from Community Standards District and County development standards, including a height waiver. Based on the materials submitted, the applicant appears to be requesting waivers related to height, parking configuration, setbacks and open space/landscaping requirements. The applicant has not provided documentation specifying or justifying each waiver. The applicant also appears to rely on the State Density Bonus Law and may seek state streamlining provisions. Plans include 80 parking spaces for 80 units. Many of these spaces are compact stalls that are not practical for most vehicles used in the area. This represents a significant departure from typical parking requirements for the Foothill corridor,” according to the report in the description of the proposed project.

In addition, there is a residential aspect for Transitional Age Youth [TAY] of the development that would set aside 25 apartment units for people from 18 to 26 years old with juveniles as part of their family.

“The 25 units will be set aside for Transition Age Youth. It is unknown 1) if future residents have substance use challenges and 2) whether or not those individuals are in the process of rehabilitation. Not all Transition Age Youth struggle with substance use. In the event a resident is experiencing substance use challenges, the supportive services team will offer trauma-informed, harm reduction care through one-on-one case management services,” Meagan Pierson, representative of Abode stated in an interview with CVW. “Upward Bound requires that Transition Age Youth must have their own child to benefit from Upward Bound’s transitional housing. It is anticipated that Upward Bound will move these families from their transitional housing in Abode Communities’ permanently affordable housing. Upward Bound will continue to provide supportive services to the special needs population, which does include case management, links to resources and referrals, skills building workshops, and educational workshops, among more.”

Upward Bound is the organization that will oversee the TAY residents.

The CVTC–LUC report covers the issues raised in the community outreach meeting including traffic and circulation, parking and spillover, public safety and emergency response, fire safety and evacuation and infrastructure capacity.

In the area of infrastructure, during the outreach portion of the meeting a question was raised concerning the Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) and how having 200-350-plus more residents added to the water service would affect the costs of water delivery and level of service for existing customers.

Abode representatives stated they had yet to reach out to CVWD. CVW reached out to CVWD, which confirmed they have not received any “current or pending development proposals for the Briggs/Foothill Boulevard project.”

“The last proposal received for this site was for a 47,800 square foot development in 2023,” stated a CVWD representative.

That was a proposed prior development of an apartment complex that residents disapproved of due to its size.

At the outreach meeting the developer stated it would be its responsibility to pay for any water infrastructure changes or improvements.

“In general, developers are responsible for the installation of water and sewer pipes connecting the new development to existing CVWD pipes. In cases where upgrades are needed to water and sewer pipes to accommodate the development, the project developer would be responsible for the construction costs. In addition, if new fire hydrantsare required, the developer would also be responsible for the construction costs,” stated CVWD. “All proposed development projects within CVWD’s boundaries undergo an evaluation for water and sewer capacity. Based on the development size, developers pay fees to cover a portion of investment into the existing water and sewer system infrastructure. The District may require a more detailed evaluation for larger developments to ensure adequate water supply and sewer capacity. If capacity or supply are not sufficient, CVWD will require the developer to pay for the improvements.”

Based on the project’s size and the estimated increase of more than 300 residents, CVWD will assess the impact of the water system to ensure sufficient supplies for providing water services to the new development.

“In addition, the District prepares an Urban Water Management Plan every five years to project future demand based upon many factors, such as projected growth, conservation, zoning. The District does not recalculate individual customer billing based on population growth; however, the existing tiered rate structure takes into account groundwater and imported water costs. For Single Family Residential customers, Tier 1 includes local groundwater supply; Tier 2 is served by a mix of supply sources; and Tier 3 is served entirely by more expensive imported water from GWP (Glendale Water and Power) and FMWD (Foothill Municipal Water District). For multi-family/commercial customers, the rates are based upon a mix of groundwater and imported supply,” CVWD stated.

After reviewing the proposed development and listening to community concerns LUC concluded with its recommendation:

“The Land Use Committee recommends that the Crescenta Valley Town Council request that Los Angeles County immediately suspend all project approvals. Based on the information available, the Committee finds that the project should remain suspended, or be denied outright, unless County departments demonstrate through completed studies and written findings that every concern identified in this report has been fully addressed,” according to the report.

For more information attend the CVTC meeting tonight, Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescenta Library.

Below is the full report:

CRESCENTA VALLEY TOWN COUNCIL LAND USE COMMITTEE

Briggs / Foothill Proposed Development

Recommendation & Findings Report

Date: November 17, 2025

Prepared By: Crescenta Valley Town Council – Land Use Committee

Subject: Committee Review, Findings, and Recommendation Regarding the Proposed

Residential Development at Briggs Avenue & Foothill Boulevard

INTRODUCTION AND PROJECT BACKGROUND

The Crescenta Valley Town Council Land Use Committee prepared this report in response to a proposed residential development at Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in unincorporated La Crescenta. The purpose of the report is to summarize the information currently available, describe the Committee’s initial review, and outline the questions and concerns that have emerged.

The Crescenta Valley has significant geographic and infrastructure constraints, including limited evacuation routes, documented wildfire exposure, and roadway conditions that regularly experience congestion. Development along Foothill Boulevard is governed by the Foothill Boulevard Community Standards District, which establishes objective requirements for height, massing, landscaping, and architectural character. Parking requirements are established by Los Angeles County development standards and are not governed by the Community Standards District.

The proposed project first came to the Committee’s attention through the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning’s weekly project notification system. After reviewing the filing, which described a multi story residential development requesting waivers of development standards, density bonus concessions, and potential state streamlining, the Committee requested preliminary plans and began its standard review.

Because of the project’s size and the potential effects on public safety, traffic, infrastructure, and compatibility with adopted standards, the Committee began gathering additional information from County staff and evaluating available materials.

This report reflects our review, summarizes community concerns, presents our findings, and requests Council action based on these.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROJECT SITE

The project site is located at the northwest corner of Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard in unincorporated La Crescenta. The surrounding area consists of a one and two story commercial corridor along Foothill Boulevard. Directly to the north are established residential neighborhoods, including Briggs Terrace, which depend on Briggs Avenue as their primary access route.

The site lies within the Foothill Boulevard Community Standards District, which governs height, massing, landscaping, and architectural character. Parking, traffic, and other site development requirements are governed by County development standards.

The project area is served by the Crescenta Valley Water District for water and sewer services, the Glendale Unified School District, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Crescenta Valley Station for law enforcement, the Los Angeles County Fire Department for fire protection and emergency medical response, the Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger for local governance, and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works for roadway infrastructure and maintenance.

Because of its location between a commercial corridor and established foothill neighborhoods, lies adjacent and within the fie zone, and its reliance on limited access routes, the site is particularly sensitive to changes in development intensity and use.

DESCRIPTION OF THE PROPOSED DEVELOPMENT

Based on the materials provided, the applicant proposes a five story residential development containing approximately eighty units, including units designated for Transitional Age Youth and affordable housing. The project includes a variety of unit types.

The proposal appears to require several waivers from Community Standards District and County development standards, including a height waiver. Based on the materials submitted, the applicant appears to be requesting waivers related to height, parking configuration, setbacks, and open space/landscaping requirements. The applicant has not provided documentation specifying or justifying each waiver. The applicant also appears to rely on the State Density Bonus Law and may seek state streamlining provisions.

Plans include eighty (80) parking spaces for eighty (80) units. Many of these spaces are compact stalls that are not practical for most vehicles used in the area. This represents a significant departure from typical parking requirements for the Foothill corridor.

At the community forum, The development team stated at the forum that supportive services for Transitional Age Youth residents would be provided at certain times on an on-call basis. A representative also suggested that an on-site support person may be present during limited business hours, but no documentation, schedule, or staffing plan has been provided to confirm this. Access is proposed from Foothill Blvd.

SUMMARY OF THE LAND USE COMMITTEE REVIEW PROCESS

After receiving notice of the project, the Committee reviewed preliminary plans, examined the

filing materials provided by the developer, and contacted County staff to clarify development standards, requested waivers, and applicable state housing provisions.

The Committee prepared an initial set of questions relating to the project and these were sent to the Department of Regional Planning (DRP). The matter was also elevated to the Town Council.

At the Council’s direction, the Committee organized a public community forum to gather direct input from residents and stakeholders.

This reflects the Committee’s initial information gathering phase.

COMMUNITY FORUM

A public community forum was held on November 6, 2025, at the La Crescenta Library.

Representatives from the Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the Department of Regional Planning (DRP), the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and the development team attended.

The development team presented the project. Attendance exceeded room capacity. Community members stood shoulder to shoulder, with additional attendees overflowing into the hallway and the parking lot. Approximately fifty (50) written speaker cards were submitted. Members of the Land Use Committee also took contemporaneous notes for each speaker to ensure that all questions, comments, and concerns were accurately documented.

Every speaker expressed opposition or concern. No community members voiced support for the project as proposed.

SUMMARY OF COMMUNITY CONCERNS

Traffic and Circulation

Residents described significant congestion at Foothill and Briggs, school hour backups, safety issues at the Briggs curve, construction related traffic concerns, and the absence of a traffic study.

Parking and Spillover

Concerns included insufficient parking supply, impractical compact spaces, spillover parking on neighboring streets and business lots, and interference with emergency vehicle access. The development team also stated that many Transitional Age Youth units would be occupied by two residents (roommates), which would increase the number of vehicles associated with the project.

No information has been provided regarding where these additional vehicles would park.

Public Safety and Emergency Response

Residents cited delays in sheriff response, conflicts at the Briggs curve, and reduced maneuverability for emergency vehicles.

Fire Safety and Evacuation

The project site is adjacent to and lies within a State designated high fire hazard severity zone.

Briggs Avenue is the only evacuation route for neighborhoods north of Foothill. The Station Fire demonstrated that this route can become severely congested during emergency evacuation and emergency ingress.

Infrastructure Capacity

Residents expressed concerns about water supply, sewer capacity, storm drainage, and impacts from required utility upgrades.

Local Business Impacts

Community members raised concerns about loss of customer parking and access. One adjacent business indicated that it may not be able to operate during construction and his business will likely fail as a result.

Height and Massing

Residents stated that the five story height is inconsistent with the Community Standards District and surrounding development pattern.

Transit and Job Access

The development team stated that no job access study had been completed. Residents states that public transit options are limited, and few entry level jobs exist within a reasonable distance.

Transitional Age Youth Resident Suitability

Concerns included the absence of on site support staff, limited services, cost of living challenges, exposure to fire hazards, and difficulty accessing employment, transit, and essential services.

Construction Impacts

Community members raised concerns about expected lane closures, dust, noise, and circulation disruptions.

Procedural and Transparency Concerns

Residents noted missing studies, gaps in documentation, and unclear applicability of state housing requirements.

Community Petition

Within forty-eight (48) hours of the public forum, a community member created an online petition opposing the project. The petition collected more than one thousand signatures. This level of response reflects the depth of concern and the widespread belief that the project raises unresolved safety, evacuation, infrastructure, and compatibility issues.

LAND USE COMMITTEE FINDINGS

Compatibility with Adopted Standards

Community Standards District Requirements

The project appears to exceed Community Standards District height requirements. No documentation has been provided to show that the increase in height is necessary or that alternative configurations were considered. The scale and massing are inconsistent with surrounding development. It is also unclear whether the project complies with applicable lot-size-based height limitations under the GSA framework, which may further restrict allowable height

County Development Standards

Parking requirements are governed by County development standards. The plan provides eighty (80) parking spaces for eighty (80) units, with many compact spaces that are not practical for typical vehicles used in the area and for the projected number of residents. No justification has been submitted for the reduced and constrained parking configuration to illustrate that this will be sufficient and will not result in a negative impact to the community.

Landscaping and Open Space

Project plans appear to show limited or insufficient landscaped and open space areas.

Traffic and Circulation

Traffic Conditions

The Briggs and Foothill intersection regularly experiences congestion, particularly during school hours and peak commute periods. Adding 80 additional units (and their associated vehicles and pedestrians) to an already impacted area will worsen this problem and will create a safety concern at this location.

Roadway Geometry

Briggs Avenue includes a sharp curve immediately north of the project site. Residents expressed serious concerns about vehicle visibility, pedestrian safety, and maneuverability. No analysis has been provided to evaluate these risks

Fire Safety and Evacuation

Fire Hazard Area

The project site is adjacent to and lies in a State designated high fire hazard severity zone. The neighborhoods north of the site rely on a single evacuation route through Briggs Avenue.

Evacuation Feasibility

The 2010 Station Fire demonstrated that this evacuation route can experience severe congestion, which delays both outbound evacuation and inbound emergency response. This development will worsen the problem and place lives and property at risk (including at the proposed site).

Emergency Services and Public Safety

Sheriff Response

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Crescenta Valley Station is located one block north of the site. Response vehicles rely on Briggs Avenue for rapid deployment. Increased congestion and spillover parking could impair response times. This presents a public safety concern in an environment where law enforcement as well as search and rescue operations (which are handled by that station) are already overburdened.

Fire and Emergency Medical Services

The Los Angeles County Fire Department provides both fire protection and emergency medical response. The project may increase call volume and affect roadway conditions.

Infrastructure and Public Services

Water and Sewer

The Crescenta Valley Water District serves the area and has recently implemented water use restrictions. No infrastructure capacity evaluation has been provided. Any upgrades would likely need to be made in the public right of way and would cause more negative impacts during construction.

Transit, Employment Access, and Transitional Age Youth Suitability

Transit Access

Public transit options in the Crescenta Valley are limited. Existing routes do not provide efficient access to most job centers. This would make it difficult to serve the TAY population properly.

Employment Access

The development team confirmed that no job access study has been completed. While the Crescenta Valley is largely economically secure, most residents travel to work a considerable distance. This lack of jobs availability would be a barrier for TAY populations to economic stability and opportunity. There are also very few entry level jobs in the community.

Supportive Services and Resident Suitability

The project does not include on site support staff for Transitional Age Youth residents. Services would be provided on call. The Committee finds this inadequate for a population that may require immediate support. Concerns include safety, the ability to access services, and overall suitability of the location.

Documentation and Transparency

The applicant has not submitted any traffic study, fire or evacuation study, infrastructure analysis, job access study, or justification for waivers. They also haven’t provided application of justification for what appears to be grant funding required to build and sustain the project and operation.

Waivers, Incentives, and Streamlining Eligibility

The applicant appears to be requesting several waivers and concessions from County and Community Standards District requirements, including height. No documentation has been provided to show why these waivers are necessary or whether the project can be redesigned to comply with established objective standards.

Waivers are not required to be granted when they would contribute to or worsen public health and safety concerns. The project site is located next to and in a high fire hazard severity zone, and there are significant unresolved safety issues, including reliance on a single evacuation route, existing congestion at the Briggs and Foothill intersection, and limited emergency access capacity. Based on these conditions, waivers should not be granted at this time.

Eligibility for any streamlined approval process has also not been demonstrated. Streamlining generally requires that safety, evacuation, infrastructure, and site conditions be addressed in advance. No fire, evacuation, traffic, or infrastructure studies have been submitted, and no information has been provided to show that the site can safely accommodate the proposed density.

Because the project is in or adjacent to a high fire hazard severity zone and there are clear unresolved safety concerns, streamlining should not be considered at this time.

REQUESTED INFORMATION BEFORE ANY FURTHER ACTION

1. Waiver justification documents

2. All grant funding applications

3. Grant program criteria and scoring

4. Traffic studies

5. Fire safety and evacuation studies

6. Infrastructure capacity studies

7. Transit and job access studies

8. Supportive services and staffing plan

9. All additional relevant County documents required for review

RECOMMENDATION

The Land Use Committee recommends that the Crescenta Valley Town Council request that Los Angeles County immediately suspend all project approvals. Based on the information available, the Committee finds that the project should remain suspended, or be denied outright, unless County departments demonstrate through completed studies and written findings that every concern identified in this report has been fully addressed.

Until these conditions are satisfied, the Committee recommends that the County suspend or deny all ministerial and discretionary actions and suspend or deny all grant funding approvals or commitments related to the project.

The Committee also notes that community sentiment is overwhelmingly opposed. No community members expressed support at the forum.

If, after required studies are completed, the County determines that the project cannot be suspended or denied, the Committee recommends that the County request that the applicant substantially reduce the building mass and number of stories to mitigate parking demand, traffic circulation impacts, and overall intensity. Community members repeatedly expressed that a smaller-scale project with fewer residents would reduce spillover parking and improve compatibility with the corridor and surrounding neighborhoods.

REQUESTED ACTIONS

The Committee requests that this document and recommendation be adopted and sent to:

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7.

The Office of Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning

Los Angeles County Fire Department

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Crescenta Valley Station

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works

Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, Building and Safety

All applicable County grant funding agencies.

