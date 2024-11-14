Veterans Remembered at Two Strike Park

Members of American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1614 gathered at Two Strike Park on Monday morning to commemorate those who served in the armed forces.

The community was invited to attend the ceremony and about 50 people were on hand. Honored guests included VFW commander Jack Wunderlich, American Legion commander Johnie McDowell and Declan Floyd, field representative for State Senator Anthony Portantino.

Emcee and veteran Victor Bustillos led the ceremony, which included the playing of the popular Armed Forces Medley. This collection is of the official songs of the six services of the United States Armed Forces: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force (unfortunately the flag for Space Force was unavailable). Members of the American Legion and VFW each held the appropriate military flag as its song was played while audience members stood who served in that branch of the military.

Ron Bularz, chaplain for Post 1614, offered a benediction.

The singing group Monday@JoJo’s performed patriotic songs, inviting the audience to sing along.

Memorial Day, recognized on the last Monday in May, is a time to remember those who died in service to their country whereas Veterans Day is a day to celebrate the contributions of those who served, and are serving, in the military. The difference between the holidays was explained by veteran Dick Clubb.

Clubb also welcomed veteran Robert “Bob” Keiter, a Purple Heart recipient. In appreciation of his service, Clubb presented Keiter with a challenge coin that included components of the Purple Heart.

Story by Robin GOLDSWORTHY