Veterans Day Observed in the Foothills

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Around 100 people turned out early on Tuesday morning to Two Strike Park in La Crescenta for the commemoration of Veterans Day. In addition to various military personnel, members of Scout Troop 288, the color guard from Crescenta Valley High School and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) were on hand. Victor Bustillos, retired U.S. Marine Corps and American Legion Post 288 commander, oversaw the event. Dignitaries attending the event included Arda Tchakian, senior district representative for senator Sasha Perez, and Assemblymember 44th District Nick Schultz. Schultz presented a certificate of recognition to the VFW and American Legion.

“Thank you,” he said. “You are truly the finest.”

Bustillos added, “They all served their country and should be proud of their service – as am I.”

Julianne Ellis-Rainey of DAR said the group joined the morning festivities since the Montrose service was canceled. In addition to having a table on-site the group brought a floral wreath that was displayed.

Ozzie Zees read the invocation.

A flag retirement ceremony was also held, flames licking the container holding the fire that would receive the flag. Members of Scout Troop 288 read what each color represented as members placed the corresponding bit of flag onto the fire.

A highlight of the morning was the performing of patriotic music by Monday@JoJo’s, under the direction of Diana Tyson. When it came to the favorite “God Bless America,” the audience was invited to join in.

Six branches of the military, including the recently formed Space Force, were honored when the “Armed Forces Medley” played. Those in each branch of the service were asked to stand when their anthem played. Out of respect, each flag representing each branch of the military, with the exception of Space Force (it doesn’t yet have a flag or anthem), was showcased. The medley included snippets of “Semper Paratus” (Coast Guard), “Off We Go into the Wild Blue Yonder” (Air Force), “Anchors Aweigh” (Navy), “The Marines Hymn” (Marine Corps) and “The Army Goes Rolling Along” (Army).

After the flag was reduced to ash, Bustillos thanked everyone for coming out and dismissed the group.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY, Donna LIBRA and Beverly de LUCIA