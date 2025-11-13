Now More Than Ever – It’s Time to Give

Many people who in the past may have given to food banks are now finding themselves in line for food support.

By Mary O’KEEFE

According to Los Angeles County, over 1.5 million children and adults have seen their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits cut due to the government shutdown. In California the SNAP program is known as CalFresh.

If, and when, the government is up and running again the benefits will not quickly return. In addition to CalFresh benefits being halted, the government shutdown has left thousands of people without paychecks … and in an era of living paycheck-to-paycheck that puts a tremendous strain on families.

Food banks across the state and the nation have been reporting an increase in need while coping with a decrease in donations; however, there are some non-profits that continue to work together to give people the support that is so needed.

Last weekend over 70 people, including many from the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, gathered to pack up 10,000 nutritional meals to be shared with local food banks. This was the first major service project of its new year for the Kiwanis Club of Glendale. It started when Albert Hernandez took on the role as president.

“These meals were donated to [organizations] including Ascencia, my non-profit, which is Home Again LA, the Campbell Center and the Salvation Army,” Hernandez said.

He added the timing of the event was appropriate in providing meals and restocking the shelves of these organizations that supply food to those in need.

Hernandez is the chief executive officer of Home Again LA, which has been around for 15 years. It has a homeless shelter and a food pantry and has been supported for many years by the Kiwanis Club of Glendale.

Hernandez has seen within the last few weeks an increase in the need for food support.

When people come to Home Again LA for food a head count is taken each week. Last week the organization saw its count increase more than three times from the week before. Many of those who came were getting food support for the first time.

“[People came] who never thought they would have to [come to a food bank],” Hernandez said.

Chris Romero is with the non-profit The Outreach Program. The program began and is based in Des Moines, Iowa; however, there are offices throughout the nation. Romero is based in San Diego, which covers California, Arizona, Washington and Oregon. It was The Outreach Program that provided the items that the Kiwanis members packed up.

“Kiwanis, [like] each group we work with, fundraises to cover the costs of the event,” Romero said.

The food is purchased in bulk by The Outreach Program, which allows the dollars raised by organizations to stretch much farther. In fact, due to the bulk purchasing, the meals that were packaged that feed about six people will cost about 42 cents each.

Romero has also seen a steady increase in the need for food support.

“Even six months ago, [when] talking to groups, post pandemic food banks have really been struggling. On average they are seeing more families [in need] than before the pandemic,” he said. “So even before the shutdown, things were not in a great place.”

He added one pantry in Glendora, which his organization has helped, has seen a “two to one increase since the shutdown.”

The Bailey Center at Tujunga United Methodist Church has also seen an increased need. It distributes food once a week and has seen a steady increase that has grown to a strong increase of families in need. It too has been seeing people coming to the food bank for the first time.

Many of the food banks have warned that even if Congress votes this week to open the government, relief to those who have been affected by the loss of paychecks, or by the loss of CalFresh [SNAP] support, will not be immediately felt. This is in addition to an economy that has seen food prices continuing to rise, which has made it very difficult for some food banks to keep stocked. And a Nov. 6 report from Challenger, Gray and Christmas, found that “job cuts surpassed one million in the U.S., the highest October total since 2003, due to companies citing cost-cutting measures and AI [Artificial Intelligence].” California accounts for 14% of those layoffs. [Challenger, Gray and Christmas is a global placement firm that provides training for employees who have been laid off.]

This means food banks are being squeezed from both sides, with an increase in need coupled with those who may have donated food or funds in the past that are no longer able to help … and may have gone to the food bank for support.

Local food banks are asking for support through food donations, funds and volunteers.

For The Outreach Project, Romero invites organizations to band together, raise funds and reach out to package nutritional food to be distributed to local food banks. To find out how to support The Outreach Project, email Chris Romero at chris@outreachprogram.org or call (619) 405-0862.

To support Home Again LA go to www.homeagainla.org or call (818) 396-5555 for the Glendale site.

To join or support the Kiwanis Club of Glendale visit www.glendalekiwanis.info.

For information on the La Cañada Kiwanis Club visit www.lacanadakiwanis.org or for information about the Kiwanis Club of the Verdugos visit https://www.facebook.com/kiwanisverdugos/.

For the Salvation Army of Glendale visit www.westernusa.salvationarmy.org or call (818) 246-5586.

Ascencia is asking for people to “Adopt a Family” for the holidays.

“We are calling on our Ascencia community to help our efforts to make the season brighter. There are currently 150 Ascencia families and individuals who have shared their holiday wish list with us and are ready to be adopted,” according to an email from Ascencia executive director Laura Duncan.

Ascencia is also looking for donations of any kind to help families. More information about Ascencia is available at www.ascenciaca.org, by calling (818) 246-7900 or emailing info@AscenciaCA.org.

Sue’s Garden is run by volunteers at Highlands Church, 4441 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. Sue’s Garden can be emailed at suesgardenfbcic@gmail.com or call (818) 249-5832.

The Bailey Center is run by volunteers at the Tujunga Methodist Church, 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. Information can be found at www.tujungachurch.com or by calling (818) 352-1481. Donations can be taken to the Bailey Center directly. Volunteers receive donations on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Items can also be dropped off at the CVW office, 3800 La Crescenta Ave. #206, La Crescenta/Glendale. Donors can call the office at (818) 248-2740 during regular office hours (M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to be directed where to drop off donations.

Most of these organizations need volunteer help as well so for those who cannot donate but want to help please contact the appropriate agency.