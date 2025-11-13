City of Glendale Honors Veterans

By Mary O’KEEFE

The City of Glendale hosted a luncheon ceremony in honor of veterans on Tuesday, Veterans Day. The event was held at the Glendale Police Dept.’s community room with about 100 people present, including representatives from the city’s fire and police departments.

City councilmembers were on hand to thank veterans for their service; the keynote speaker was Ron Bularz, a veteran and La Crescenta resident.

“It’s a great honor to stand before you today as we gather to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have served our Armed Forces,” Bularz said.

Bularz served in the U.S. Navy and is the commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614.

“Veterans Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have defended our freedom and to express our enduring gratitude for their service,” he said.

He shared a brief history of Veterans Day, which dates back to the end of World War I and was originally known as Armistice Day. It commemorates the ceasefire of WWI that took effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.

“For me, Veterans Day holds a special place in my heart,” Bularz said.

“I proudly served in the United States Navy where I was honorably discharged in 1969 as an electrician’s mate, third class. My time in uniform taught me the values of discipline, teamwork and service principles that have guided me throughout life.”

After he returned from service Bularz built a career in telecommunications working for AT&T and later for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. He added he is a “proud member of the American Legion Post 288 and I am the commander of VFW Post 1614 in Montrose to ensure [veterans’] voices are heard and their sacrifices are never forgotten.”

“As I leave here today, I encourage each of us to carry forward the spirit of service and remembrance,” he said. “Let us reflect on the words of Elmer Davis who said, ‘This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.’ May we never take for granted the courage and commitment of those who stood ready to protect our country and freedoms we hold dear.”