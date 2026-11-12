Veterans Day in the Crescenta Valley

By Mary O’KEEFE

“Memorial Day is about honoring veterans who never made it home. Veterans Day is about honoring those who did,” said Victor Bustillos, veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and commander of American Legion Post 288.

Bustillos was emcee of the Veterans Day event held at Two Strike Park in La Crescenta on Wednesday morning. The ceremony included the Crescenta Valley High School JROTC presenting the colors, veterans from American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1614 presenting the “Armed Forces Medley” and Scouting America Post 288 conducting the flag retirement. Before the ceremony members of the Daughters of the American Revolution offered coffee and donuts. Entertainment was provided by from Monday@JoJo’s and a brief talk honoring veterans was given by 44th District Assemblymember Nick Schultz.

“Whether it’s thanking a veteran, hiring one or supporting a veteran-owned business, there are many ways we can show our appreciation,” Bustillos said. “The veterans we honor today answered the call. Our military members are at risk daily in places such as the Middle East and other global spots. Audie Murphy once said, ‘The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him but because he loves what is behind him.’”

Bustillos shared the story of the late Hollywood actor Audie Murphy and his service during WWII.

“At just 19 years old Murphy landed in Europe as an infantryman during the Second World War. By war’s end, he had become the most decorated American combat soldier of the conflict. His awards include the Medal of Honor, Distinguished Service Cross, two Silver Stars, the Legion of Merit, two Bronze Stars, and three Purple Hearts. But what made Audie Murphy remarkable was not the number of medals on his uniform. It was what he did when everything was on the line.

“Like many veterans, he came home carrying invisible wounds. Long before terms such as PTSD entered the American vocabulary, Murphy openly discussed the challenges faced by combat veterans.”

Murphy talked about the long term effects of war such as PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder). He continued to work to bring attention to the American veteran and continued to advocate for mental health support for veterans.

Schultz spoke about the importance of the day and the uniqueness of the Crescenta Valley event.

“It’s this celebration every year at 8 a.m. that I really have come to enjoy because as we sit here in this quiet and tranquil park it gives us an opportunity to reflect on the importance of this day and what it means,” he said.

A flag retirement ceremony was conducted by members of Scouting America Troop 288. Strips of old flags were retired in a fire pit “out of respect,” according to the Scouts.

One by one adults and kids walked up to the fire with strips of old and damaged American flags and laid them in the flames.

A student bugler ended the ceremony by playing “Taps” as people quietly left.

On Tuesday veterans from the American Legion Post 288 and VFW Post 1614 continued a 10-year tradition and attended a ceremony at Lincoln Elementary School to honor veterans and Veterans Day.

Organized by Lincoln principal Barbie Fariss and PTA parent Cheryl Lyn Baralaan “did a great job in managing the ceremony,” said veteran Dick Clubb. “The children were well-behaved and performed their tasks flawlessly. We had nine veterans who participated as well as several other veterans who were related to the students at Lincoln that participated in the event. As always, the ceremony was a pleasant and enjoyable experience and the children are always so cute.”