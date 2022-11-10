Pedestrian Fatality

By Mary O’KEEFE

California Highway Patrol responded to a call concerning a vehicle versus pedestrian on Saturday at 10:10 a.m. on the Ocean View Boulevard overpass of the 210 Freeway.

“For unknown reasons the pedestrian ran across the northbound lanes of traffic on Ocean View Boulevard and crossed the center median,” according to CHP investigating Officer Madden. “As he crossed the southbound lanes of traffic he collided with a pickup truck traveling southbound on Ocean View.”

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the pedestrian as Jesse Villarreal, 22.

The driver of the truck that struck the victim stopped at the scene as did witnesses.

Photos by Charly SHELTON