Local Veterans Day Observations

This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, communities around the country will be celebrating and honoring those who have served in the military.

By Mary O’KEEFE

Veterans Day is an opportunity to thank those who served in the armed forces. On Friday, throughout the area there will be ceremonies celebrating veterans and the contributions they made.

At the McCambridge Park War Memorial in Burbank there will be a pre-ceremony concert by the Burbank Community Band that begins at 10:15 a.m. with the ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be also be a flyover by the Condor Squadron. The McCambridge War Memorial is at the corner of Amherst Drive and San Fernando Road. For more information, call (818) 238-5378.

The City of Glendale will not be holding a ceremony this year but on Thursday will be thanking employees who have served in the military.

For those in the Crescenta Valley and foothills area, the traditional ceremony at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., begins at 8 a.m.

This event is presented by American Legion Post 288, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1614, Boy Scout Troop 288, Los Angeles County Dept. of Parks and Recreation and the Crescenta Valley High School JROTC.

This community event welcomes everyone and will be honoring all veterans and active duty military with a special remembrance of U.S. Army veteran Barry Logan. The event will include an armed forces medley, flag folding ceremony and community flag retirement ceremony.

Although Veterans Day is recognized on Nov. 11 each year the American Legion and VFW work every day to support veterans and active duty military.

Locally, the American Legion and VFW Posts have been serving the communities of La Crescenta and La Cañada Flintridge since the 1930s. When military personnel who have served in the military leave the service they may know they have benefits but many have no idea how to access those benefits. Many feel they have served their country and are now moving on to their private lives and the benefits and support agencies are important for that transition. The American Legion and VFW are two organizations that can help in that transition.

Just some of the areas they can help with include assisting any local veteran seeking Veteran Administration benefits or military records. The person who needs support is not required to be a member of either Post. Navigating the VA is difficult; the Posts have veterans whose focus is to help with military service and post-service issues.

The two local Posts can also assist with veterans’ financial needs. In addition, veterans conduct memorial ceremonies at Two Strike Park, provide a free monthly breakfast for veterans in the community every second Saturday of the month, remember and support local military service members deployed overseas and participate in “Not on Our Watch” sponsored by Wellness Works – Glendale Division.

They also support the community by having toy and food drives, volunteering at numerous events and helping to organize bingo fundraisers for local non-profits.

The American Legion and VFW is a place where veterans, and their families, can get the support they need as well as providing opportunities for veterans to help their community. For more information, visit their Facebook page at Verdugo Hills American Legion or call (818) 541-1336.

Following the ceremony at Two Strike Park, the community is invited to the Montrose Vietnam Memorial at the corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard. The Don Jose Verdugo Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at 9 a.m.

The Wounded Warrior Project is another organization that works tirelessly to help those returning military members who are struggling with transitioning into civilian life.

“We service injured or wounded post 9/11 [military] families and caregivers,” said a Wounded Warrior Project spokesperson.

The organization began in 2003 to provide simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The organization has grown and now offers services including mental health, financial and physical wellness. In addition they help veterans transition into civilian careers.

To find out more about the Wounded Warrior Project go to woundedwarriorproject.org.