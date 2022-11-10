Local Forums Held on Fentanyl

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

The fentanyl crisis was highlighted in two recent events, one held in La Crescenta and the other in Glendale. That two events focused on this synthetic opioid and the tragedy it causes, not only in the local area but also across the entire country, emphasized the importance of learning about the drug and its dangers.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but is 50 to 100 times more potent, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a division of the National Institute of Health.

Illegal drug use is nothing new, whether people are using drugs for the first time or the hundredth time. While there is always a risk when using illegal substances the risks surrounding fentanyl are high because many do not even know they are taking the drug … until it is too late.

The Crescenta Valley Town Council held a town hall meeting on Nov. 3 that focused on the fentanyl epidemic. About 40 people, including students, attended the evening event, which featured presentations by pharmacy representative Linda Simonian, CHP officer Sgt. Axt and Ed Ternan whose son Charlie died after taking a counterfeit tablet that was purchased on social media. Charlie, 22, thought he was purchasing Percocet but instead received a deadly dose of fentanyl.

In response to that tragedy, Ternan and his wife Mary cofounded the website Song for Charlie. The goal of the website is to “share accurate, unbiased information about illicit fentanyl and the fake prescription pills that are easily accessible on social media and elsewhere today,” according to Song for Charlie.

Pharmacist Simonian discussed the signs of fentanyl use, which include pinpoint pupils and lethargy, and the importance of administering naloxone (better known by the brand name NARCAN) in the case of a suspected overdose. When questioned whether or not emergency personnel should be called in the case of fentanyl overdose after NARCAN has been administered, Simonian said “definitely.”

“NARCAN lasts in the body for about 30 to 40 minutes,” she said. “Most ingested opioids last longer meaning that, once NARCAN wears off, the person could once again go into distress.”

Simonian added that, though fentanyl use was being spotlighted, having any expired medication in the house that young people can access is an ongoing danger. She urged homeowners to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of medications.

Captain Rob Hahnlein of the CV Sheriff’s Station was in the audience and sparked a conversation of the sensitivity of being infected with fentanyl, relaying the story of a deputy who came in contact with a small amount of the drug and had adverse reactions. Ternan added to the conversation saying that, while there are dangers to being infected due to casual exposure to the drug, it is rare unless the person has an open cut or inhales the drug.

Kerri Bräutigam is on the CVTC Outreach Committee and is the council’s corresponding secretary.

“The goal [of the forum] was to really understand the impact that one pill can have and how we can protect our youth or those who may be susceptible to coming into contact with fentanyl,” said Bräutigam.

On Tuesday a meeting sponsored by the Glendale Unified School District, with the support of the Glendale Police Dept., was held at the District office. This meeting included a discussion of what GPD has seen on the streets and in the schools regarding fentanyl and other illegal substances. Detectives Ivan Cornejo, Guillermo Jimenez, Alex Rolando and Matthew Landsberger shared a PowerPoint presentation on what Glendale, and the country, is dealing with when it comes to fentanyl.

Setting the stage for what Glendale has experienced was data that the city had 193 overdoses in 2021 and that a lot of “popular” drugs and pills are being made with fentanyl. Detectives explained that fentanyl is being produced in China and sent to Mexico, and then comes across the border into the U.S.

In 2020 the majority of deaths due to overdoses involved fentanyl use. Deaths decreased slightly from 2020 to 2021; however, detectives said that decrease may be because so many people now carry NARCAN. For example, in 2020 there were 12 fatal and 19 nonfatal overdoses due to fentanyl. In 2021 there were four fatal and 73 nonfatal fentanyl overdoses. While this data showed a decrease in fatalities it also reflected the increase of overdoses overall with 31 occurring in 2020 and jumping to 77 in 2021.

Fentanyl use is not the only illegal drug used in Glendale. Methamphetamine overdoses have increased from 15 in 2020 to 39 in 2021; synthetic marijuana overdose data shows 14 overdoses occurred in 2020 and 39 in 2021; the number of heroin overdoses in 2020 was eight increasing to 21 in 2021; cocaine overdoses numbered four in 2020 and 14 in 2021; and alcohol overdoses were three, all fatal, in 2020 compared to three, with one fatal, in 2021. Data for 2022 has yet to be completed; however, detectives feel those numbers will continue upward with an increase from 2021.

One of the more powerful moments of the District’s presentation was the playing of a 9-1-1 call where the audience heard the frantic yelling, “My brother is dead!”

The caller told the 9-1-1 operator he thought his brother, age 25, had overdosed.

The victim grew up in Glendale and attended GUSD schools.

Detectives spoke of how police follow the evidence and, at times, can make an arrest and get a conviction; however, they focused on how parents need to be aware of what their kids are doing on social media and on their phones. Several examples of how easy it is to order fentanyl online were given; if people know what ads to look for – for example, an advertisement for what appears to be a roof and foundation coating is actually an advertisement for fentanyl. Other ads appeared to be selling board shorts but, again, were advertisements for fentanyl. They told the audience that drugs could be ordered and delivered to a person’s door.

One of the questions posed by a parent concerned these types of ads and, even if the parent did look at their child’s social media history, they would not recognize the drug threats.

District Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian said she would work with her team to get more information on this subject to share with parents.

Ultimately, the informative discussion showed that fentanyl is a different type of threat. It can be added into any other drug. For example, if people think they are taking cocaine they may find fentanyl has been added, which often leads to an overdose. Fentanyl is being marketed throughout the nation and no one— no family – is immune to the tragedy it can bring.