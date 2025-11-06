Glendale Fire Chief Honored With Purple Tie Award For Leadership

By Ruth SOWBY

YWCA CEO Debra Suh presented Chief Jeff Brooks with its 2025 Purple Tie Award in ceremonies at Glendale Fire Station 21. The Oct. 30 event launched the collaboration between the City of Glendale’s Commission on the Status of Women, the YWCA Glendale & Pasadena and the Glendale Fire Dept. to provide “Save Havens for Survivors” in recognition of Domestic Violence Month.

The event also represented the official designation of Glendale fire stations as safe havens for domestic violence survivors where individuals can seek immediate refuge, safety and assistance.

Glendale VIPs present included Glendale Mayor Ara Najarian, Glendale City Council member Dan Brotman, Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid and Commission on the Status of Women Chair Dr. Ramella Markarian.

Upon receiving his Purple Tie Award Fire Chief Jeff Brooks said, “By formally establishing fire stations as safe havens, the Glendale Fire Dept. reaffirms our commitment to protecting and serving all members of our community, especially those facing danger in their own homes.”

Away from cameras, Chief Brooks admitted his own connection with domestic violence as the child of a single mother who was a survivor of domestic violence. When Chief Brooks was 7 years old, his mother’s friend, a victim of domestic violence, moved in with her two children. The San Jose household then consisted of two single mothers and four children. Years later, Chief Brooks’ mother remarried and had her own domestic violence situation.

As an adult, Chief Brooks was able to help his mother but he worries about other victims who may be suffering in silence without help.

“I see the Glendale fire stations’ safe places as a natural fit,” he said.