And the Winners are…

CV Weekly and the Glendale Area Schools Credit Union thanks everyone who took part in this year’s Fun & Frights in the Foothills. As in years past, we had an overwhelming response from readers eager to see the very best in home decorations. And did we have some great houses to show them!

From Glendale to Sylmar, people were excited to show off their hard Halloween decorating skills. That, of course, meant that it was difficult to choose those standout residences.

Before sharing with you those who made “the cut” (pun intended) we have to give a shout-out to fan favorites 413 Whiting Woods, 2812 Alabama and 4747 Glenwood (all in La Crescenta). These residents, as always, went over the top in creating either a walk-through experience or show-stopping display that shared their enthusiasm for the season. So thank you to them.

Also we want to thank our sponsors for their support of this self-guided, driving tour. Supporters included our co-sponsor Glendale Area Schools Credit Union, CV Water District, C&M Printing, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Ballard & Ballard Realty, Bob Smith Toyota and Property Masters and our prize donors Crow’s Nest Sports Grille and ACE Hardware.

And with no further ado, here are this year’s “spooktacular” winners:

Most Terrifying was Rio Ramirez at 4021 Willalee. This liberal use werewolves and accompanying sound effects spooked the judges.

Best Trick-or-Treat went to the Yi Family at 3552 Prospect. Whether guests were looking for a trick or a treat, they found it there.

Best Use of Jack-O-Lanterns was found at the Vakians’ house at 3943 Abella. Whether it was man-made or natural pumpkins, the Vakians made sure all were “gourd”-geous.

Best in Show went to newcomer Forever Present Cemetery at 700 Arden in Glendale. Hostess Lydia (from the movie “Beetlejuice”) greeted guests who were taken in by the “welcoming” old crone or the garish ghouls floating in the window.

Honorable Mention is extended to the Diamond Family at 5835 Irving in La Crescenta. Their ginormous skeletons beckoned guests to join them in the afterlife.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Rachelle MILLER