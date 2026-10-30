Water Rate Increase Discussed at GWP Public Meeting

By Mary O’KEEFE

Glendale Water and Power (GWP) has been holding in person and virtual community meetings regarding a proposed water rate hike across Glendale. Those from GWP are making the case as to why it needs this water rate increase.

It is important to note that the rate hike has not been approved yet. The issue will be before the Glendale City Council at its Nov. 3 meeting.

There is quite a bit of opposition to the rate change and under Proposition 218 members of the community are submitting their protests in writing and are also sharing their concerns at the community meetings.

“The intent under Prop 218 is to provide transparency, accountability, public notice and an opportunity for public participation. For water rates, the city must explain why a rate change is being proposed, how the rates were calculated, what the revenue will be used for and how the charges relate to the cost of providing water service. In essence, those four things and those four bullet points are why we’re here today,” said Tom Lorenz, former public information officer for the City of Glendale who acted as moderator at the Oct. 17 public meeting at Brand Park.

Chisom Obegolu is the assistant general manager of GWP. He started the Oct. 17 meeting by explaining the past.

“About 70 to 100 years ago we built our water system. That was a great investment,” he said.

He then stated the main two reasons the rate hike is required: improving an aging infrastructure and the increase in the price of buying water.

“Many of you may be aware of the conditions of Lake Mead and Lake Powell where the [water supply] is depleting at a rapid rate,” he said. “The City of Glendale, as it exists today, cannot exist without imported water.”

He added Glendale imports 60% to 70% of its water supply from outside the immediate region and the number one source – the Colorado River –“emanates from Lake Powell and Lake Mead.”

“But the second source is the State Water Project System from Northern California, which travels 700 miles to Glendale,” he said.

The remaining percentage of water that makes up the GWP water table is groundwater at about 38%.

Buying water is necessary but has become increasingly more expensive. The cost of maintaining the infrastructure is also more expensive.

Most of the audience members at the Oct. 17 meeting understood the reasoning behind the increases but had questions as to the amount that will be raised annually and if the amount raised will be used in a fiscally responsible way.

“I totally understand why you need to increase the rates,” said a woman in the audience. “However, based on what your wonderful customer service told me, it’s being increased 100% for me. [That’s] 100% for the first year and more than that in the second year, so to put that into a question … Is that not a little ridiculous?”

Obegolu explained that there are a lot of variables in terms of what makes up a customer’s rate and how much the increase will be.

“If you are in the highest elevation, generally speaking, you will pay more than those in a lower elevation,” he said.

There was another question about businesses not getting the same rate increase. It was explained that wasn’t really the case, but then Obegolu added, “One of the reasons why commercial bills aren’t going up as much as a single family’s is because now all customers are going to be tiered.”

In the future, it is proposed that all customers will have tiered rates while currently commercial customers have a uniform rate.

This comment prompted some in the audience to question whether this water hike promoted attraction of developers.

Members of GWP said they do not promote individual companies.

Glendale customers can see what their estimated cost of water will be at https://waterbillestimator.glendaleca.gov/.

For information on the GWP water rate proposal visit

https://tinyurl.com/45kku7k4.

To connect or get information on those opposed to the rate hike visit

https://www.saveglendalewater.com/.

The decision will be made by the Glendale City Council at its meeting on Nov. 3 at 614 E. Broadway, 2nd floor, in Glendale. The meetings begin at 6 p.m.