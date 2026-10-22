Florencita Art Gallery: A Place for Painters, Sketch Artists and More

By Eliza PARTIKA

Tucked behind Lost Books on Honolulu Avenue is the Florencita Art Gallery, which has served artists in La Crescenta since the mid-1940s. Once associated with renowned artists such as Norman Rockwell, the gallery now offers classes in watercolor and live-model drawing and painting for artists of all skill levels.

The gallery traces its roots to the Business Men’s Art Institute – BMAI –, founded in 1930 and incorporated in 1943. Originally located on Beacon Avenue, the institute moved to its current location at 2228 Florencita Avenue in Montrose in 1992. By 2021, women had joined the membership in growing numbers, prompting members to change the name to Florencita Art Gallery to better reflect the organization.

The building includes two large studios, a kitchenette, two bathrooms and stations for still-life setups. Membership includes a key that provides access to the studio at any time, along with access to easels and drawing benches.

“It provides a remarkable facility for people who wish to paint, primarily for painters,” said gallery president David Block. “We have a drawing class as well as a facility for people to do their art in a space. It’s large, we have perfect lighting, we have the facilities for live models and still lifes, we have easels, drawing benches – everything you would need as an artist.”

During live-model sessions, about 30 students set up easels to paint or draw clothed and nude models. Artists may spend one or two weeks working on a piece while others explore different perspectives of the same subject. Artists bring a range of materials, including charcoal and oil paints.

“It’s like going to the gym, in a way. We weren’t experts when we started. It takes time, but we continue to show up and learn, to improve our skills,” said Kevin Turcotte, one of the organizers of the live-model painting class.

The gallery welcomes everyone from beginners to professional storyboard artists looking to explore a new medium. For regular participants, classes offer a chance to develop their skills, learn from other artists and make time for creative work.

The organization has historically focused on amateur artists, hosting art shows, painting demonstrations and gallery tours. Members also took field trips to places such as the desert and Laguna Beach, and sometimes visited the former MGM studio lot in Culver City for painting outings.

In 1948, more than 150 members gathered to hear Norman Rockwell, the famed illustrator, and Clyde Forsyth, a landscape painter. The institute was also featured in Life magazine. Russian artist Sergei Bongart taught classes there until 1985.

Today, the gallery has 18 active members and additional non-members attend its classes. Its combination of instruction, studio space and flexible access gives local artists a place to practice and develop their craft.

“For those interested in painting as a hobby or a passion, we are the best-kept secret in the area,” said Block. “If you’re interested in improving as a painter, you can come to a class and be exposed to great painters that way, or you can come to use the studio whenever you want. That’s rare.”