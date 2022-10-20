State of Glendale Schools Presented at Breakfast

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 18th Annual State of the Schools Breakfast was held on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Glendale Civic Auditorium. The event was sponsored by the Glendale Educational Foundation (GEF). It was a time to reflect on past achievements and how the Glendale Unified School District is moving forward.

At the breakfast, the GUSD board outlined its priorities as: 1) Maximize Student Achievement; 2) Foster a Positive Culture of Learning; 3) Ensure the Health and Safety of Students and Employees; 4) Maintain District Financial Responsibility.

These priorities were presented as the foundation of the district’s programs and promoted staff members who support student learning. Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian spoke of how the roles of the administration, teachers and classified staff changed overnight during the pandemic, and how they made certain they were available to support students and student learning … and have continued to be available to students.

“Students can’t learn if they are fearful,” Dr. Ekchian said.

She praised the GUSD Board of Education for being willing to listen to all who support students, including hearing directly from students.

The GEF usually presents a donation check to the superintendent; however, this time it was a big cardboard check on which was written “Priceless.” This reflects GEF’s goal to provide at least 50 internships to students by reaching out to both the private and public sectors. Internships are often only awarded to students once they graduate from high school and are in college programs; however, this new program is designed to give students real work experience before they receive their diploma.

The breakfast was also a time to highlight and thank those who work for and support the GUSD.

Page Whyte was given an award for his philanthropic work. Whyte is on the board of many organizations including the Salvation Army, Glendale Corps, a board member and founder of the Glendale Fire Foundation and past president of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale. He and his late wife Karen have been strong supporters of GUSD.

Greg Williams was honored as Classified Employee of the Year. He has been with Glendale High School since 1991. He was recognized by the GUSD board with the Robert A. Sanchis Award, one of the highest honors given to a classified employee. He has received this honor twice, once in 1994 and again this past spring. He serves as the auditorium facilities supervisor for the Glendale Performing Arts Center at Glendale High School.

Mathew Schick received Teacher of the Year. Schick is the music director for Crescenta Valley High School.

“I am overwhelmed by all this attention, and honestly I don’t understand a lot of it,” Schick told the audience. “I do know that I am grateful to have the privilege to teach music, to make meaningful connections [that will] impact students’ present and future.”

Schick said he was the product of a GUSD education. He started with the district in his sophomore year at Hoover High School. It was there he was able to explore and excel in his love of music. He spoke about several teachers who inspired him and made a lasting impact in his life.

“The band is where I found my space,” he said.

He played the flute and went on to UCLA to achieve his degree and then returned to GUSD to begin his teaching career. He first worked at Wilson Middle School then Glendale High School and finally in 2001 came to CVHS.

He thanked his wife and family, adding that his two sons are now both at CVHS in the marching band and orchestra. He also thanked his mother.

“She was a single mom who raised me by herself,” he said. “She taught me that a stuttering, flute-playing boy had value and that not only girls played the flute and [it was not true that only] stupid people stutter.”

GUSD Board of Education President Nayiri Nahabedian praised GEF for all of its help, not just in funding for specific projects but for saying yes to new ideas.

She spoke of that “moment of yes” in 2018 when GEF members agreed to give the district seed money for a pilot program to create a college savings account for 100 GUSD students.

“That led the following year to the expansion of that pilot program. [GUSD] was the only school district to receive a $200,000 grant from the state through Every Kid Counts College Savings program,” she said. “That allowed us here in Glendale to establish the [GUSD] College Success Fund, a college savings account for every first grader in this district.”

This was followed by the state, which created a college savings account for low-income students/children. In August of this year CalKIDS program invested $1.9 billion into accounts for low-income school age children in grades one through 12, and for newborn children born in California on or after July 1, 2022.

The GEF continues its support for GUSD students. Any business that is interested in the internship program started by GEF can contact GEF, (818) 247-0466 and/or visit glened.org.