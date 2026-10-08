Hollywood Burbank Airport Gets New Look

From baggage claim to terminals, the new look of the Hollywood Burbank Airport is celebrated.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The look of the Hollywood Burbank Airport has changed.

For those who have traveled through the Hollywood Burbank/Bob Hope Airport over the years it was pretty clear that the airport was small and a throwback to the 1930s when it first opened.

Over the years there have also been changes to its name, finally returning to Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Those changes are nothing like what can be seen now – the airport has caught up with the times, though it still maintains a nod to the past.

In 2016, the voters in the City of Burbank approved Measure B, which allowed the Burbank/Glendale/ Pasadena Airport Authority (BGPAA) to build a 14-gate, 355,000 square foot replacement passenger terminal.

“The new terminal will offer a variety of options for shopping and dining, upgraded restrooms and more space to move about. A new ticketing lobby, baggage screening system and an updated TSA checkpoint will make it easier to get to your gate – so you can sit back and relax before your flight. For arriving passengers, we’re creating a new baggage claim area that will help make it a smoother journey to your final destination,” according to the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Construction began in 2024 and on Monday the terminal held a ribbon-cutting allowing invited guests to see what the new airport looks like.

Monday’s ribbon-cutting started with a traditional Hawaiian blessing led by a family member of Hollywood Burbank executive director John Hatanaka. The blessing seemed appropriate in many ways, including that people can fly out of Hollywood Burbank Airport to Hawaii.

The changes to the new passenger terminal at the entrance to the Hollywood Burbank Airport includes artwork titled The Two Electras, which is a pair of 16’ tall illuminated stainless steel sculptures, by artist Cliff Garten.

“They were inspired by Amelia Earhart. … Thank you, Cliff, for reminding us of the path that has been paved … about our history and how far we’ve come. In 1942, in this same exact space that we stand, the entire area was covered in camouflage right after the attacks on Pearl Harbor. That camouflage was sewn and fabricated by Japanese-Americans interned at Santa Anita Racetrack, not far from here. While in captivity, without freedom, they fabricated camouflage so crucial for our aircraft production helping us protect the freedoms that exist in this country today. We honor that history through artwork,” said Tyron Hampton, president, BGPAA.

Hampton, as the master of ceremonies, thanked all who supported the construction and even those who voiced their opposition. He thanked the Hollywood Burbank commissioners, past and present, and all who supported the effort to reimagine the airport.

He pointed out that even though the terminal is larger, it still remains a community airport and that planners did listen to the community regarding design aspects.

“You wanted to keep the historic way you boarded the plane so please turn on your Fitbits because you are going to walk onto the plane. You’re going to walk with your bags up the steps or around the ramp,” he said.

He said the exercise will be good, especially after passengers eat at any of the variety of restaurants offered including Farm Table Bistro, Jones Coffee, Flavortown, Spring Chicken, Poquito Mas and West Coast Smash Burger … just to name a few.

Senator Adam Schiff was at the ribbon-cutting event and spoke about the long journey it was from concept to reality.

“I’m sure those who have been working on this project for a long time wondered if it would ever come to pass. It wasn’t easy to resolve differences over airport size, the number of terminals and the number of gates,” he said. “But here we are. That long journey has come to fruition. … This has been in every way a team effort. And looking out at this beautiful terminal I can’t help but think of what’s possible when we get the local, state and federal partners working together. It is inspiring.”

While he served in the House he was able to secure “critical funding” for the project.

“[We were able to] deliver millions of federal dollars through the bipartisan infrastructure law to my hometown of Burbank,” he added.

Congresswoman Laura Friedman was also at the ribbon-cutting. She too thanked all who made the new terminal possible. Friedman was on the airport commission when she served on Glendale City Council.

“When I was an airport commissioner we were doing the legwork of hearing the concerns of the Burbank community over the possibility, at the time, of a new terminal and educating as to the need, the absolute need, for replacing the old, aging, non-ADA … non-adequate-for-today’s-airplanes terminal. I was there when we got the ballot measure passed through Burbank and began the design process for this terminal,” she said.

She joked that there is a downside to this new large terminal.

“I think a lot of us think of this airport as being kind of LA’s private airport. It’s the airport that we know about but we don’t really want everyone else to know about it,” she said.

She praised the airport and its staff as putting passengers and visitors first, and that it had a small airport feel. Now this new terminal will open the experience to many more people and is no longer the local secret, she said.

“It’s time to fly Burbank,” Friedman said.

Jay Leno was also on the dais of the ribbon-cutting and, as a longtime Burbank resident and supporter, he jokingly disagreed with Friedman.

“With all due respect to the Congresswoman, I’m keeping [Hollywood Burbank Airport] a secret,” he said.

The new terminal will be open to the public on Oct. 13.