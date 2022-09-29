Addressing School Traffic to Avert Tragedy

By Mary O’KEEFE

Residents near Rosemont Middle School contacted CVW with concerns about traffic safety near the school. The issue, according to one resident, was the practice of drivers, whether parents or others picking up students at the school in the afternoon, stopping on the west side of Rosemont Avenue blocking southbound traffic.

“I don’t want us to wait to act until [a student] is struck,” said one resident.

CVW observed traffic in the area beginning to back up as early as 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of Rosemont Avenue. Students are released from school at 3:10 p.m. Cars blocked the southbound lane of Rosemont for about a block; however, residents have reported seeing cars line up for over two blocks.

This is of concern because drivers who are not picking up students at Rosemont Middle School but want to travel southbound must pass the waiting vehicles by going into the northbound lane while driving south. This causes problems for any vehicles traveling north as they face vehicles head on.

“[At Howdy Day, the first day of school] we talk to parents about the best ways to pick up and drop off,” said Rosemont Principal Suzanne Risse. “Of course that just reaches seventh grade parents. We have messaged [about the problem] several times in our Sunday e-letter, which goes home to parents.”

The school administration has also sent out an article on how to be a good neighbor in the community that included a section on not parking/blocking neighbors’ driveways.

On a recent afternoon a driver traveling northbound on Rosemont Avenue then turned left into the Rosemont Middle School parking lot, ignoring the sign that clearly indicated “no left turn.” The driver turned into the parking lot while students were walking in the area. An administrator who was watching traffic tried to stop the male driver but he ignored her and kept driving toward the school.

Mornings do not seem to be any safer. On a recent morning in the first five minutes CVW was at the crosswalk located just north of the school vehicles were seen coming dangerously close to crossing guard Angelica Gutierrez.

“And this is better today,” she commented.

Gutierrez said she thought drivers were behaving better because CVW was on-site taking photos; however, there were several near misses.

One consistent issue observed was drivers turning left onto Rosemont Avenue from Los Amigos Street, just north of the Rosemont Avenue crosswalk. Drivers inched out into the traffic while Gutierrez and students are in the crosswalk. Another concern was that many of the vehicles were entering the crosswalk prior to Gutierrez giving the all-clear signal.

She said she has seen vehicles traveling fast, both north and southbound, after letting their student out of the car. Students are also released from vehicles into traffic then dart across the street. One of the most dangerous issues is when northbound vehicles drive over the curb as they turn right onto Los Amigos Street.

“Many times kids will sit near the curb. I tell them not to but sometimes they do,” Gutierrez said.

California Highway Patrol is aware of the issues and is in contact with school administrators, Crescenta Valley Town Council members and neighbors.

“We have done enforcement but, unfortunately, we need to find a way to change the culture of parents’ thinking. We need buy-in from them,” said Officer Boyd, CHP spokesman.

Officer Keller was in the area Wednesday to do enforcement and will be there more often. CHP has only a few officers to cover miles and miles of area but Officer Keller said he is looking to be in the Rosemont area more often, along with other officers.

It has been CHP’s practice during the first few weeks of school to “educate” drivers who drop off and pick up students in the area; after that, citations are given for those who do not follow road rules.

Boyd said he will be talking to parents and school administrators to find solutions to the traffic issues surrounding not just Rosemont Middle School but all schools in the area.

For Gutierrez, being a crossing guard is a job she loves and she will continue to do what she can to keep students safe.

“I love kids and they are nice kids,” she said. “I want to help the community but this is dangerous.”