Armenian Independence Day Festival Celebrates Armenian Culture

Since gaining its independence in 1991, Armenians around the world celebrate this occasion with dances and food.

By Eliza PARTIKA

Glendale Armenians and supporters gathered at Verdugo Park to celebrate Armenian independence at its annual festival celebrated on Sept. 21.

It was on Sept. 21, 1991 when the Armenian Socialist Republic declared its independence from the Soviet Union and became an independent nation. Each year, Armenians around the world celebrate this occasion with dances and food.

Sevak Khatchadorian, chairman of the Armenian Council of America, a Glendale organization tasked with promoting the well-being of Armenians in the diaspora, began the Glendale Independence Day Festival with Nour Serount not only to celebrate independence, but to bring together Glendale’s Armenian community.

“So it was a form of bonding, a multi-purpose space, making sure that the culture continues with the next generation and then also to educate the non-Armenians about Armenia,” he said.

An event that about 25 years ago drew approximately one thousand attendees today draws around 9,000 people of all ages and backgrounds to mark the significant day in Armenia’s history. Attendees enjoy the live music and dance, kids’ activities, traditional food and artisan vendors. For non-Armenians, the event is a fun way to learn about Armenian culture through activities like festive face painting, dances, traditional sword lessons from an Armenian martial arts school and ethnic food from local vendors.

According to the Nour Serount Cultural Association, which organizes the event each year, the Independence Day Festival “creates a positive, educational as well as entertaining atmosphere with an increase in community connections.” Volunteers develop cultural understanding and new connections through their work that makes the festival possible each year.

Aleena Kerosian grew up attending the Armenian Independence Day festival and volunteering with her parents, members of Nour Serount. Now 22, she has developed a deep understanding of Glendale Armenian cultural practices and has a greater sense of responsibility to her community, she said.

“It makes you want to do something for the community. It feels nice to be able to help out and lend a hand, especially with something that I’ve been familiar with for so long in my life,” Kerosian said. “I’ve grown up with a lot of pride in Armenian culture and knowing I was even a small part of being able to organize the day makes me happy.”

Ellen Vartanyan lives in Pasadena and is a member of the organizing committee for the event.

“More people are introducing their non-Armenian friends to our heritage and to Armenia’s independence and democratic values,” she said. “Especially in these difficult times, it is vital that we continue this tradition and show our support for Armenia.”

Mascots showcasing Armenian clothing called Taraz made of red and black wool, fur and cotton, wandered the festival taking pictures with guests and joined hands with dancers from Lark’s Tavigh Dance Ensemble and Dance with Ani Studios to lead an improvised dance in front of the stage to rousing claps and singing from the audience.

“We’re maintaining connection to our ancestors, to our culture, to our language. I mean, unfortunately, our language is not one of the predominantly spoken languages so if you want your kids or your next generation or, for that matter, non-Armenians, to learn the language [and culture] you have to celebrate it,” said Khatchadorian.