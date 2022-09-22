MSAR Speaker at Vets’ Breakfast

At the monthly veterans’ breakfast, hosted on Sept. 10 by members of the American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614, Robert Sheedy of the Montrose Search and Rescue team was the guest speaker. Sheedy shared the various types of rescues the team performs then invited the group to the MSAR’s 75th anniversary celebration on Sept. 24 at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta. In addition to demonstrations of rescue equipment and guest speakers, the celebration will include food trucks, live music, a climbing wall for kids and adults, inflatable toys and a petting zoo. It is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also addressing the group was Monica Wollenweber, a teacher at Fremont Elementary School who thanked the veterans and Moose Lodge members for their generous donations to the school.

The monthly veterans’ breakfast is held at the Verdugo Hills Veteran Hall, 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta on the second Saturday of the month from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. It is free to attend for Post supporters and veterans.

Photos by Dick CLUBB