Artist Mark Rothko Comes Alive in ‘Red’ at GCC

By Mikaela STONE

Three students at Glendale Community College (GCC) dedicated their summer to the play “Red” by John Logan about artist Mark Rothko.

Portraying the famous artist, Burbank local David Pumphrey found their passion in acting at a GCC class. Co-star Michael Jamison is a student from the East Bay Area who is pursuing a communication degree and a career in film acting. Directing the play is jack-of-all-(backstage)-trades Grace Temblador, born in Sacramento.

GCC granted the trio a campus performance space but all other expenses, necessities and work were split by the students to make the first performance of the newborn Triad Theater Company a reality.

“Red” is a fictionalized account of Rothko’s later years, dramatizing the friction between the well-established abstract painter and the original character of his protégé Ken as the younger man comes into his own and exhibits conflicting beliefs about art. This clash between two generations of artist explores theology, philosophy and art itself. With Rothko’s depression casting a shadow on his later years, Pumphrey said the play is “not saying that everything turns out great, but you still make that art anyway. Us making [“Red”] is us choosing to say yes to that.”

Pumphrey, Jamison and Temblador all felt they had to put on the play, even if they were performing in a parking lot. Although “Red” is set in 1959, the trio felt the themes will still ring true for today’s world. “Red” uses the story of Rothko to encourage the audience to recognize the impact of art and to take a chance on their passions. Temblador did so by tackling all of the technical aspects of the play in less than three months. She replicated Rothko’s art using paint and lighting tricks so they would “radiate from within.” The team studied Rothko paintings locally housed in the Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art – each piece averaging five feet tall. Jamison also prepared by reading “The Birth of Tragedy” by Nietzsche, Rothko’s favorite philosopher.

“If the actor understands it, the audience will understand it,” Jamison said.

All three dedicated a month and a half of rehearsals amid school and work demands – while also participating in GCC’s own class plays. It is the Triad Theatre’s belief that passion will show.

“Red” is a one act play that will feature live painting. Admission is free. Reserve tickets at https://triadtheatre.ludus.com/index.php for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 13, 14 and 15 at Glendale Community College Auditorium, Studio Theatre (AU 102), 1500 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.