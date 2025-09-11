MSPA Hosts Community Meeting at Harvest Market

By Dominique ROCHA

Montrose residents and business owners have been outraged at the proposed draft Land Use Element, part of a plan that many fear will result in residential developments replacing many city-owned parking lots, some of which are in Montrose.

The plan has caused uproar in the community. In an attempt to answer the public’s questions and complaints, the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA) hosted a community meeting at Sunday’s Harvest Market.

The Harvest Market meeting was the first of four planned meetings to address the draft Land Use Element. Instead of a conventional public meeting with speakers, presentations and comment cards, the MSPA opted to have an information booth.

Their goal was to create a space where people can get information in a friendly and welcoming environment on the plan.

“We hope people get facts and [we] get more input and feedback [from] the community,” said Bradley Calvert, director of the City of Glendale Community Development.

Several MSPA board members and City of Glendale representatives were present, including MSPA secretary Kim Kelly, MSPA board member Maureen Palacios and Calvert.

The booth was stationed in front of Joselito’s Mexican Restaurant in the 2300 block of Honolulu Avenue. Booth attendants were seated around a table with printouts and maps of the general plan, informational sheets and public comment cards for future meetings.

“Some people didn’t know about the plan and are curious to know what it is,” Calvert said. “We are here to give them that early information.”

The turnout at the booth wasn’t overwhelming, yet curious Harvest Market attendees and concerned residents trickled in to learn about the plan or have their concerns heard.

“I’m glad we are doing this,” Palacios said. “We’ve seen people we haven’t seen in a while; it’s nice.”

The most commonly asked questions were whether or not apartment complexes will be developed in place of the current parking lots, which Calvert said will not happen.

Residents who missed the information booth can still make their voices heard at one of the other three scheduled meetings or submit a comment online. The comment period has been extended.

The next MSPA meeting, which is expected to include information regarding the draft Land Use Element, will be on Sept. 18 at the Glendale Police Substation. Additional meetings are being held on Sept. 13 at noon, on Wednesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m., all at the MSPA headquarters at the Glendale Police Substation, 3600 Ocean View Blvd. #11.