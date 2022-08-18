Repairs to Pipeline Require Extreme Water Conservation

By Mary O’KEEFE

NASA missions explore the solar system for new worlds and water, or signs of ancient water sources, as evidence that indicates life. In fact, NASA’s motto in exploration is “follow the water.” Explorers of the universe know the value of finding water but for most people on Earth, water has been one of those elements that have been taken for granted … but not so much anymore.

After decades-long drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second largest human-made reservoir in the U.S., have shrunk to their lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, according to Environmental Site Assessment (ESA) Earth Observation.

Lake Mead, the largest U.S. reservoir, located on the Colorado River between Nevada and Arizona, has shrunk to historic low levels dropping to 30% of its capacity, according to a NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The two lakes feed into the Colorado River, which is the water lifeline to California, Arizona and Nevada – all states dealing with historic droughts prompted by climate change.

Water conservation has been ordered by most water districts across affected states. For example, Crescenta Valley Water District is now at the Orange Level, which means outdoor irrigation is limited to no more than two days per week. Outdoor irrigation is permitted on Tuesdays and Saturdays before 9 a.m. and after 5 p.m. However, from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20 extreme water conservation measures will be implemented due to repairs to a water pipeline that delivers water from the Colorado River to water customers in Glendale, Burbank and Crescenta Valley as well as many other districts across the region.

“Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, most of Southern California residents and businesses are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs,” according to Glendale Water and Power.

The pipeline is part of the Metropolitan Water District’s regional water system. MWD is putting out an urgent water-saving call to stretch Southern California’s severely limited water supplies.

CVWD receives 50% of its water from MWD, GWP receives 60% and Burbank is 100% dependent on imported water. According to Burbank Water and Power, Burbank is 100% dependent on imported water from MWD, which is attained from the Colorado River via the Colorado River Aquaduct and northern California rivers via the State Water Project.

Drought conditions have severely impacted the supply of water available from the State Water Project. Burbank elected to limit the water taken from the State Water Project to ensure adequate water supply to other communities that are solely dependent on this source. This year Burbank has been depending on receiving water exclusively from the Colorado River; therefore, this major pipe repair will not allow water to flow to the Burbank area because the shutdown by MWD means that most Southern California cities must take water from the State Water Project.

But the shutdown is also a chance for people to practice water conservation. As the drought continues and climate change effects are here to stay, water conservation is something everyone will have to get used to.

The water districts have shared tips on how to prepare for this 15-day stretch of no outdoor watering:

Fill up rain barrels and cisterns with a hose now to store for watering during Sept. 6 and Sept. 20.

Deep water trees to allow roots to absorb more water ahead of the two-week restriction.

Adding four-inches of mulch around trees, shrubs and flowerbeds will help reduce water evaporation from the soil.

Aerate lawns and add compost two weeks prior to the shutdown. Cycle and soak; short bursts of watering allow time for water to soak into the soil instead of running off the lawn.

Set mowers for higher cut than normal. Longer blades of grass help reduce evaporation or avoid mowing altogether.

Glendale suggests during the shutdown to put a bucket in the shower to collect water as the shower warms up. Use that water for houseplants, sensitive outdoor plants and areas of the lawn that may show excessive stress or hot spots.

Take short showers, five-minute maximum, and do not leave water running when washing dishes. Fill a small bin or bucket with water to wash dishes. When done use that to water trees and grass.

For more water-saving tips, visit www.bewaterwise.com.