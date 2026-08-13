Looking – Again – at Developments in the Crescenta Valley Area

By Mary O’KEEFE

There are more changes coming to the Crescenta Valley, including far north Glendale. Today, Aug. 13, there is a meeting with members of the Glendale Design Review Board concerning two new projects in the area. A notice of public hearing was distributed to nearby neighbors.

A development project is proposed for 2817 Montrose Ave. The former Unity Church of the Valley was originally constructed in 1957 with an addition added in 1960. The developer is proposing to demolish the church and to construct a four-story, 42-unit, multi-family residential building with 69 parking spaces.

The project, according to the City of Glendale, would include five units of affordable to very low-income households. The project will be about 36,165 square feet and is in the medium to high residential density zone.

“The project is exempt from CEQA review as a Class 32 ‘In-Fill Development Project’ exemption pursuant to Section 15332 of the State CEQA Guidelines because after review and consideration of all technical reports and/or studies, staff determined the project meets all the conditions for an infill development project.,” according to the City of Glendale.

A second proposed project at 2760 Hermosa Ave. will be heard during the same public hearing in Glendale today. At present on the site there is a one-story, 1,157 square foot single-family home that was built in 1940 that has a detached garage. The developer is proposing to build a four-story, 16,979 square foot multi-family residential building with 18 semi-subterranean parking spaces for 12 residential units. There will be two affordable units restricted to very low-income households. The new project will be on a 10,200 square foot corner lot that is in a medium to high density residential zone. There will be six two-bedrooms and six three-bedroom units.

“The project is exempt from CEQA review as a Class 32 ‘In-Fill Development Project’ exemption pursuant to Section 15332 of the State CEQA Guidelines because after review and consideration of all technical reports and/or studies, staff determined the project meets all the conditions for an infill development project,” according to the City of Glendale.

There is another project that local residents are closely watching at Briggs Avenue and Foothill Boulevard – the former location of the Maylane, then the La Crescenta Motel. At present there is a green-covered fence surrounding the old motel property with equipment on-site that includes a bulldozer, apparently at the ready. It appears the developer is preparing to demolish the motel.

The developer, Abode Communities, has presented a development that includes a 66-unit project. This project had been downsized, by the developer, after concerns were shared by residents and community businesses. Even with the reduction of the number of units and some changes to the parking entrance and exit, the community still shared its concerns at meetings with Abode. Every unit in the project is to be affordable housing.

In May Abode Communities was to appear before the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors to receive a decision on the funding for the non-profit Abode project.

In order to move forward funding for the project needs approval from three of the five supervisors. Abode, a non-profit organization, is asking for funding from LA County. On May 12, the board was supposed to vote on the approval of “funding for a multi-family affordable housing development” and a “resolution declaring intent to issue multi-family housing mortgage revenue bonds or notes for the development and construction of affordable multi-family housing.” However, it was “referred back” and will return to the board of supervisors in the fall, according to an earlier article in CVW.

There were many comments from local residents and business owners sent to the LA Country Board of Supervisors, with the majority of them against the project. Fire danger and possible evacuation issues were among the many issues shared by those who opposed the project.

CVW reached out to Abode Communities for comment on the possible demolition of the property; however, there was no response as of press time.

CVW reached out to Public Works in LA County concerning the possible demolition. Representatives are working on getting a confirmation; however, CVW did not receive a response as of press time.