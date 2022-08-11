Flutist Katherine Marsh and violist Patrick Marsh to Perform for Glendale Noon Concerts

On Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Flutist Katherine Marsh and violist Patrick Marsh will perform duo works by Telemann, Cambini, Krenek and Pleyel.

Flutist Katherine Marsh is an active professional musician and teacher. She is currently the solo piccolo player of the Santa Barbara Symphony, principal flute of the San Fernando Valley Symphony Orchestra and has performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Santa Barbara Grand Opera and Master Choral, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Pasadena Symphony and Long Beach Symphony, as well as other symphony and chamber ensembles throughout Southern California.

Originally from Bowling Green, Ohio, Marsh received a Bachelor of Music degree from the Eastman School of Music and a Master of Music degree from the University of Southern California. Her principal teachers include Bonita Boyd, Samuel Baron, Roger Stevens and Louise DiTullio. She was a member of the LA Philharmonic Orchestral Training Program and was selected to perform in The Round Top Music Festival and the Orchestral Institute in Graz, Austria. In addition Marsh has performed in master classes with James Galway, Jean Pierre Rampal, Sarah Jackson and Catherine Karoly.

This past November, Marsh premiered James Domine’s “Flute Concerto” with the San Fernando Valley Symphony. Her piccolo and flute playing can be heard in many Star Wars video games performing with the Skywalker Orchestra. In addition to orchestral work, Marsh is a member of the California Music Teacher’s Association and is a coach for Junior Chamber Music. She recently served as a board member for the Arts High Foundation. https://www.kathymarshflute.net/bio

Patrick Marsh received his bachelor’s degree in viola performance from the University of Michigan and is currently attending The Peabody Institute at Johns Hopkins as a viola major.

As a violist, Patrick was one of the founding members of “Clemens Quartet,” a string quartet performing and competing throughout the United States. As a violinist, Patrick is a former concertmaster of The Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. His performance opportunities have taken him across the United States, Europe, and St. Petersburg Russia.

Though classical music is the foundation of his technique, he can be found branching out into the jazz and rock genres. Patrick plays a blue Fourness Fuse 5-string electric violin and runs it through a Line6 Helix for effects, and two Gallien Krueger bass amps in stereo.

Patrick can also be heard as a featured soloist in such feature films as “Kids vs. Monsters” and “Pali Road” as well as such video games as “Relics of Gods” and Disney’s “Cartooniverse.” https://www.patrickmarshmusic.com/

More info about the program and artists, and the link to the stream, can be seen at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

For more information, email glendalesda@gmail.com.