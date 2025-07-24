Iconic California Business to Open Second Headquarters in Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger, an iconic California business, has announced its intentions to create a second headquarters out of state.

Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders Harry and Esther Snyder, announced the company’s second headquarters will be in Tennessee. Currently there are no In-N-Out restaurants in Tennessee; however, that is expected to change with the first restaurants slated to open there in 2026.

Lynsi Snyder has been leading In-N-Out since 2010. Among the reasons cited for the move are the difficulty in raising children in California and operating a business in the state.

According to the In-N-Out website, founder Harry Snyder opened the first drive-thru hamburger stand in Baldwin Park in 1948.Earlier this year, it was announced that the company would move its official corporate headquarters back to Baldwin Park.

A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said, “California is proud to have helped Lynsi become a billionaire while growing her business and family here. The Golden State invests back in our workers and communities, which is why we’re the No.1 place to grow world-leading businesses and industries.”

The spokesperson added that it should be noted that Lynsi Snyder made it “very clear” that In-N-Out is not moving out of California.

According to NBC Sacramento, In-N-Out headquarters isn’t changing with the owner’s move to Tennessee.

Additional comments from the company provided by the governor’s office include:

We’re not moving In-N-Out Burger’s corporate headquarters. In addition to our Baldwin Park office, we’re expanding with an eastern territory office in Tennessee to support our growth. We’re not leaving California or leaving our roots behind. Each one of our locations is here to stay.

Snyder also issued a statement on social media: “I’m very proud of where In-N-Out started. Anyone who knows me knows how often I talk about our beginnings and how our customers here in California helped bring us to where we are today. We’ve been expanding into new states since 1992 and we’ve stayed consistent with our standards for growth. Opening an office far from our roots is something new and exciting. It brings incredible opportunities for the people we love and the customers we serve.”