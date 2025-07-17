Pippi Enjoys “Mew-valous” Birthday Celebration

Crowd turns out to celebrate birthday of bookstore kitty.

By Mary O’KEEFE

According to Oxford Languages, the definition of magical is “beautiful or delightful in such a way as to seem removed from everyday life.”

That is the perfect way to describe last Sunday at Once Upon a Time (OUAT) bookstore in Montrose. It was the bookstore cat Pippi’s 10th birthday and it was a magical experience. The store was filled with kids and adults – all to share in Pippi’s big day and to sing Happy Birthday.

What is even more amazing is the road this little cat took to achieve her place high atop the inside of this little bookstore that could.

“I absolutely pinch myself – that is the right term,” said bookstore owner Maureen Palacios when asked her response every time she sees her store filled to capacity for an event.

She added that she couldn’t sleep the night before Pippi’s party because she was worried there wouldn’t be enough food.

“Last year we had 60 people [stop by] and we almost didn’t have enough food,” she said.

So it was determined that kids would get the first round of cupcakes, which fits the foundation of OUAT bookstore … children first.

Palacios said her daughter Jessica, who is the store manager, told her there were a lot of RSVPs. So her next concern was Pippi and if she would decide to hide from the large crowd; however, it turned out Pippi is a bit of a diva when it comes to attention.

“And then I thought, ‘What if she doesn’t come down?’” Palacios said. Pippi has a castle high above the interior of the bookstore that she loves to spend time in.

But she not only came down, she ate her fish treat from a silver platter and sat as the crowd sang to her “Happy Birthday.”

“She is such a sweet kitty. She is really kind of the ambassador for Montrose, for our store and of course for the people [here],” Palacios said.

OUAT bookstore has a history that goes against the stereotype of brick-and-mortar bookstores. The store has always been incredibly popular in the community since opening in 1966. The previous store owner, Jane Humphrey, was a mom and artist. At the time the store was located at the southeast corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, where Starbucks is now.

When Humphrey retired in 2003, the Palacios family stepped up and bought the store, inspired by a letter written by then 9-year-old Jessica titled “Where will I find my fifth Harry Potter book if there is no Once Upon a Time?”

When the rent was raised the store was in peril and Palacios was concerned about finding a new home for it; however, the store found a perfect place at 2207 Honolulu Ave. In 2008, Publisher’s Weekly announced that OUAT was the nation’s oldest children’s bookstore and in 2015 the children’s bookstore was awarded the prestigious Women’s National Book Association Pannell Award. This award is given to a bookstore whose community contributions stimulate, promote and encourage children’s and young people’s interest in books.

These are just two of many recognitions and awards the bookstore has received; however, the real sign of what this store means to the community is the loyalty and love of those who call this store their favorite bookstore.

Willow Brock, 6, and her sister Wren, 4, were at Sunday’s event to celebrate Pippi’s birthday.

“I like Pippi and the books,” said Willow, a sentiment echoed by her sister.

When asked if she has a favorite books, Willow said she like “all books.”

In a world where a lot of eyes are online, the girls said they like coming into the bookstore and finding the book they want.

“I just like reading [books],” Willow added.

“I like to read,” Wren said.

Mom Tracy Pham and dad Sean Park have been coming to OUAT ever since their daughter, Nora, was born almost four years ago.

“It’s a very special place, very community-oriented, and they have a great selection of stuff,” Pham said.

There are books that cover a variety of topics for the youngest to the oldest reader. Other things that can be found there include fairies dancing on a tree, smiling alligator puppets and items that help kids, and adults, continue their journey in reading.

“It is very well curated,” Pham added. “We love getting birthday presents here [and] we love that they wrap the books.”

Parents interviewed also liked that everyone who works at the bookstore knows just about every book on the shelves and can advise on one that is just perfect for their child.

Part of the event included some of the “best wishes” stories that were shared for Pippi. There was a contest and at Sunday’s event five were chosen to be read by the kids who wrote them. But there were so many that were written and sent to OUAT. On Friday CVW will be publishing online at cvweekly.com all of the best wishes. Included will be any accompanying artwork.