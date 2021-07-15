A Testament to the Armenian Spirit

By Maya PORCELLI, intern

Museum is a “celebration of all that can be accomplished when we work together.” ~ Shant Sahakian, executive director, Armenian American Museum.

“What is the worth of human life, unless it’s woven into the lives of our ancestors by the records of history?”

This quote from the Roman philosopher Marcos Tullius Cicero was shared by Reverend Berdj Djambazian of the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America in Glendale’s Central Park at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Armenian American Museum on Sunday, July 11.

The ceremony, attended by hundreds of local residents, supporters and dignitaries including CVTC President Harry Leon, State Senator Anthony Portantino, and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, was a celebration of nearly a decade of work to create the facility. The goal of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation for the diversity of cultures in the United States, specifically through the telling of the story of Armenian strength, resilience and industriousness.

“It’s important to mark the start of this project,” said Glendale City Councilman Ardy Kassakhian. To him, the idea for the project began 20 years ago when a Glendale City Councilman was admonished for lowering the American flag to half staff in recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Kassakhian added that the facility will not be just a museum but a cultural campus that will enrich and inform all people, whether or not they’re Armenian.

“It’s a museum for everybody,” he said.

Throughout the hour-long formal program the oft-repeated theme of deep respect for Armenian ancestors was filled with gratitude for the opportunities they provided for the current generation. Armenians have survived many catastrophic events, including the Armenian Genocide and the recent Armenian–Azerbaijani clash. However, the Armenian spirit is one of perseverance.

“Our history runs very deep, deeper than our wounds. Our history is very rich, and now it will be on full display,” Ellina Abovian, the host of this event, said.

While the Armenian American Museum does plan to educate its visitors on these dark parts of history, those leading this project also hope to feature the contributions to society by Armenians. Acknowledging the past while also uplifting current generations of Armenians with positive representation is exactly how the creators of this museum plan to unite and heal their community.

“The Center will symbolize the unity and oneness of the Armenian people,” said board of trustees co-chair Bishop Torkom Donoyan.

The leaders of the Armenian American Museum hope to open the doors to the museum in three years. They are planning to have an outdoor amphitheater, exhibits that show Armenian history, and many other features. This museum comes at a very opportune time, with President Biden acknowledging the Armenian Genocide for the first time in American history, the fighting at Artsakh and, since Southern California has the largest population of Armenians in the country, Glendale is the perfect place for the museum.

“It is a beacon of hope for the County of Los Angeles and the State of California,” said Donoyan.

Representative Adam Schiff added that the museum will be a destination for people from around the world, a place to make cross-cultural connections by sharing the Armenian American story, and then said he is advocating for additional funding for the museum, “which is richly deserved.”

“This will not be a one-time march, meeting, or event that is seen and forgotten,” groundbreaking chair Talin Yacoubian said. “This is a priceless chance to show the world our long fights, perseverance, incredible accomplishments and rich heritage.”

Robin Goldsworthy contributed to this article