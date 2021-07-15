A ‘Plebe Summer’ for Kim

By Mary O’KEEFE

Recently Abigail Kim, a recent Crescenta Valley High School graduate, was setting up an account and getting ready for her future school home in Annapolis, Maryland.

Kim is one of the 1,200 candidates nationwide who was selected for the U.S. Naval Academy’s “plebe,” or freshman, class. Each student is required to participate in Plebe Summer. The summer program is designed to prepare the student for the next “four years of challenge,” according to the Naval Academy.

“Honestly, no,” said Kim of having a dream of going to Annapolis.

But by her junior year at CVHS, the U.S. Naval Academy had become her first choice for college. She can work towards a commission as a naval officer or as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“My two best friends enlisted as U.S. Marines and wanted to be part of that community,” she said. “I would really like to get a commission as a U.S. Navy pilot or with U.S. Marine air.”

Founded in 1945, the U.S. Naval Academy is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen. U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college, according to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Kim said she knows the rigors she will face at the Academy and is looking forward to it.

“I think the Academy aligns with everything I have done growing up,” she said.

Sports have always been a part of her life and she loves athletics. She is excited and nervous about this summer. She knows it will be a time that tests her and she understands that will be necessary as she enters this new phase of her life.

Kim’s family is excited about her acceptance into the U.S. Naval Academy.

“My dad cried when I told him,” she said.

Kim was admitted late to the Academy; she found out when she was in class at CVHS. When she received the notice the first thing she wanted to do was tell her dad, Peter Kim, a teacher at CVHS.

“I asked my teacher [at the time] if I could go to my dad’s classroom,” Kim said.

Her dad cried, and her mom was a little nervous but excited.

“I am the youngest, and the little girl,” Kim said.

Her parents are very proud of their daughter and even though she will be across the country they know she will do well.

“Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons, and military law. Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a Bachelor of Science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.,” according to the Academy.

Kim said if she does not get into the air corps she wants to work in cyber information, but she will have this summer plus four years to decide in what direction she ultimately wants to go.