Silent Movies Coming to Two Strike Park

Bring a chair or blanket and get ready to watch some oldies at Silent Movies Night.

By Mary O’KEEFE

There are several events that make Crescenta Valley unique and one of those is Silent Movies in Two Strike Park, which is sponsored/hosted by the Historical Society of Crescenta Valley.

“We had already established a regular showing of outdoor movies at Two Strike Park and other parks going all the way back to 2007. Those movies often featured 1940s leading man Dennis Morgan,” said Mike Lawler, member of the Historical Society of Crescenta Valley.

Dennis Morgan was an actor and singer in the 1940s. He was in several films including “Christmas in Connecticut” where he played the love interest of actress Barbara Stanwyck.

He also lived in the area and was very active in the community.

“It was Dennis Morgan who raised the money for Two Strike Park by putting on celebrity baseball games. Dennis Morgan’s family [members] were always honored guests,” Lawler added. “One year, in 2009, we were going to show Lucille Ball’s ‘The Long, Long Trailer’ and have a talk by a man who was Lucy and Desi Arnaz’s chauffeur for many years, but [the screening] was canceled by the Station Fire!”

Joanna Linkchorst, member of the Historical Society and founder/president of Friends of Rockhaven, came up with the idea to transition from the old movies of the 1940s and ’50s to the silent movies that are screened now, according to Lawler.

She reached out to Joe Rinaudo, who is a silent film aficionado, film historian and projectionist. Rinaudo restores old copies of silent films and then plays them for interested groups. He wants to share the art form and ensure these films not be forgotten or lost. And to bring even more history to life, Rinaudo projects the films using a 1909 hand-cranked motion picture machine.

“Joe is actually a national treasure [and] well known in the film industry for his stewardship of the origins of modern filmmaking. Joe has preserved the films, music and machinery that began what we know as ‘Hollywood’ today,” Lawler said.

The Silent Movies Night may hark back to simpler times, but there is nothing simple, or easy, about putting this show on for the community. According to Lawler, the permitting process with the park is tough to navigate and is expensive, especially for a non-profit like the Historical Society. However, the response from the audience is positive and it allows the organization to share a bit of history with residents of all ages.

This year the films shown will be Laurel and Hardy’s “Do Detectives Think?” a film made in 1927, Buster Keaton’s “One Week,” made in 1920, and Charley Chase’s “Crazy Like A Fox,” made in 1926.

This wouldn’t be a movie without popcorn, which will be for sale at the screening along with baked goods. The funds go toward supporting Friends of Rockhaven.

Linkchorst said that young kids who attend really like the bake sale.

“But we have parents tell us how much fun their kids had and what a wonderful family experience it was. Often we hear, ‘I had no idea…’ They enjoy it so much more than they thought they would,” she said.

Silent Movies in Two Strike Park is located at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., on July 18 at 8 p.m. It is advised to arrive early to get a good seat; bring your own chairs and/or blankets. It is free to attend.

The event is also supported by LA County Parks and Recreation and SCAAT (Silent Cinema Art and Technology), a non-profit organization focused on the preservation, restoration and demonstration of silent films. For more information or to donate go to www.silentcinemasociety.org.

To get more information or donate to the Historical Society of Crescenta Valley go to www.cvhistory.org.

For more information or to donate to the Friends of Rockhaven visit www.friendsofrockhaven.org.