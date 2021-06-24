Nurturing the Community for 30 Years

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

It was 1991 and Berolina Bakery on Ocean View Boulevard was for sale. The owner decided the baking business wasn’t for him and wanted to sell the bakery that had been around for nearly 40 years.

Anders Karlsson knew the bakery business. He had worked as an intern in his home country of Sweden where he learned the art of baking and the business of owning a business. With his wife Youna, the young couple (he was 26, she just 25) decided to gamble on not only moving to America but also on buying a business.

Youna recalls that from the beginning there were challenges.

“We weren’t familiar with California and its regulations,” she recalled. “We were learning by experience.”

And learning how to keep their customers happy. A woman came through the doors of the bakery one day and frankly told the Karlssons, “Don’t screw this up.” She was a longtime customer and artisan bakeries weren’t readily available.

“I remember her words every day,” Youna said understanding the importance of keeping consistency in their products, their hours and their service. In the long run, though, it goes beyond just being able to bake.

“It takes lots of hard work, lots of tears and employees who are equally hard-working,” Youna said.

That included bringing the family to work. Son Simon was born in 1992 and Youna recalled bringing the baby and his bassinet to the bakery.

Over the years, and after the birth of Philip in 1998, the Karlssons built on the foundation of quality goods and services that Berolina was known for. They had earned a reputation as being reliable (and delicious) so it was a tough decision in 2000 to close the bakery on Mondays to give the family, and the Berolina staff, a needed weekly break.

“It was a big change to close on Monday,” said Youna, “but it was challenging trying to raise a family.”

Berolina customers adapted to the change and the business continued to thrive. Over the years, the bakery would close for a short time for remodeling and other improvements.

But then it was the Karlssons’ turn to adapt when COVID-19 came on the scene. Customers could no longer enter the bakery yet still wanted – and needed – items that weren’t readily available on store shelves.

“We decided to basically go ‘full in,’” Anders said. They kept the regular bakery hours and selections. They also sold flour, eggs, salt and other essentials that customers needed. They wanted to be able to offer their customers those things that were hard to find.

“It was traumatizing enough,” said Anders of the pandemic.

They switched to an online ordering service that allowed customers to continue buying their favorite products without having to enter the bakery. In the meantime, the Karlssons contemplated how to make the bakery safer for its patrons once in-store service resumed.

“We asked ourselves how would we feel safe and applied those attitudes to the bakery,” Anders said.

Those protocols, including transitioning to a fully online ordering system, have remained. Anders, a self-described “technology geek,” has incorporated techniques that include a cashless pay system that extends to customers and vendors.

“A lot of people appreciate online and curbside pickup,” Youna said. Anders added the newly installed protocols have resulted in a better use of time for employees and customers and allowed a continuation of service to customers.

“It’s easier for customers and the bakery,” said Anders. “It’s a pleasant experience for customers.”

They’ve been visited by familiar faces over the last 30 years.

“It’s really fun to have our former customers and employees come back,” said Anders, sharing that many times they bring their children – and sometimes their children’s children – to the bakery.

Youna still recalls that lady who stopped by early on to advise them not to “screw this up” and she also recalls words of wisdom from her own mother.

“My mom would tell me she went through world wars and the bakeries always survived,” recalled Youna. “Bakeries are nurturing.”

And that may be what best defines Berolina.