Pursuit Ends Locally, Suspect Arrested

By Mary O’KEEFE

A police pursuit that ended at La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard was finally resolved when the suspect was taken into custody at 9:25 this evening. The male suspect was apprehended by LAPD officers.

The pursuit began around 6:15 p.m. when a man allegedly stole a vehicle from the 1800 block of Remick Avenue in The pursuit wound through various areas; spike strips were used to try and stop the vehicle.

The pursuit ended around 7:45 p.m. but the suspect wouldn’t leave the disabled car. Finally at 9:25 the adult male was taken into custody.The Initial arrest was for a stolen vehicle.

More information will be in this week’s Crescenta Valley Weekly.