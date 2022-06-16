Looking to the Future

The notes of “Pomp and Circumstance” were heard throughout the Crescenta Valley as schools promoted and graduated their classes.

Mary O’KEEFE

This was a week of promotions and graduations in the Glendale Unified School District. After two years of virtual learning and distance activities, a moment of “normal” returned to schools as students moved forward in their academic career.

Rosemont Middle School’s promotion on Monday was attended by nearly 1,000 family members who turned out for the 532 students who received their certificates.

“[It was a] very proud day for us promoting the 2021 eighth-grade class,” said Principal Suzanne Risse, Rosemont Middle School.

This was Risse’s first year as principal at Rosemont. She said when people asked her about middle school she would tell them she loved it, describing the students as fun, quirky, enthusiastic, very eager, very hyper and overly dramatic –which brought laughter from parents.

She then added that her students were the also patient, compassionate and very funny.

“Students, this year has been challenging but you have learned not to take for granted our everyday experiences that used to seem trivial [like] walking to school, going to the store without a mask, giving a hug or hanging out with friends,” she said in her address. “You have learned that life is precious and safe and healthy is most important.”

The first farewell address was given by eighth grader Gianna Huartson who began by describing the recent years of middle school.

“Distance learning, COVID masking and COVID testing did not stop us from getting here today,” she said. “Truth be told it was not always easy. Classes were sometimes hard, Wi-Fi would go down and, for the majority of our first year, we only knew the electronic Zoom versions of our classmates and teachers.”

She thanked teachers and staff for “being there” for the students.

“I want to thank Mr. Yonkers,” she specified.

Yonkers, Rosemont’s music director, retired this year. Huartson praised Yonkers for his dedication.

“[He] puts the rock in Rosemont Rocks,” she added.

The second eighth grade farewell address was given by Elissa Seraji who spoke about an assignment of writing their own life story that each student was given.

“Everyone harbors their own story, full of twists and turns, miracles and tragedies,” she said. Every part of the “story” is made up of those who have influenced the students throughout their lives.

“This part of my story would never have occurred without teachers who encouraged me to try new things and friends who cheered me on every step of the way,” Seraji said.

Angelina Vesselinov gave the last farewell address where she too dealt with the struggles the eighth grade class had during the pandemic. For example, their seventh grade year was held virtually.

She ended by congratulating “the persevering Class of 2022.”

“Think about it: despite losing our first year of the middle school experience to a virus and “glitchy” microphones, we still managed to be the best students to come out of Rosemont,” she said.

Despite the challenges she added that the Class of 2022 had fun and made lasting friendships.

Later that day it was Crescenta Valley High School students’ turn to walk the stage. The ceremony began with a falcon, the school’s mascot, flying over the crowd. Principal Christine Benitez worked a long time with the falcon handlers to create this unique way of illustrating how high falcons can fly. Even though at one point a crow looked like it was going to really challenge the falcon, the bird kept flying over the CV Falcons until it glided safely back to the ground.

Benitez shared that CVHS’ graduation day was the 30th anniversary of her Ohio high school graduation. She told the students it had rained on her graduation so students were moved inside. She found that her sister had placed a “Blow Pop” sucker on her chair. She ate her “Blow Pop” as the speeches were made and said how this kind act by her sister made her feel so special.

So, on the 30th anniversary of her graduation and her first CVHS graduating class as principal, she placed a “Blow Pop” on each graduate’s chair.

“Take time to pass on to others the nice things that others have done for you,” she said. “You can’t go wrong by paying it forward.”

The robot from Team 589 presented Kevin Dong the plaque honoring him as the 2022 valedictorian. Dong was the last valedictorian at CVHS because starting next school year the school will be honoring students who have achieved the status of cum laude and summa cum laude.

Eric Markarian presented the first senior address “ Your Version of CV.”

His focus celebrated diversity.

“Every single one of us [has] experienced a different CV that had molded our extraordinary high school experience into one unique to ourselves,” he said. He said all 631 students of his 2022 graduating class have developed the skills they need for success.

Markarian added that no matter what their experience was at CVHS the soon-to-be graduates were all Falcons and praised the school for honoring and encouraging diversity.

“Take what we have learned from our own version of CV… and find solutions to the unsolvable,” he said. “We all have the potential to challenge something to better our world … Be proud of how far you have come, have faith in how far you will go.”

Megan Lee shared the second senior address focusing was on moving forward from graduation with confidence. She shared how, in elementary school, her class had watched caterpillars transform into butterflies and although she knew at some point she would have to release the butterfly she was worried about it going into the world.

“I asked my teacher, ‘How do you know our butterflies will be okay?’ and my teacher told me that because our class loved them so much they would carry that love and make sure to survive just for us,” she said.

She equated this to her fellow students moving on from high school in the next phase of their life’s journey.

At Clark Magnet High School, graduation ceremonies were also held on Monday evening. Nearly 300 graduates received their diplomas as several hundred family and friends watched from the stands in the school’s amphitheater.

After the procession of students, the colors were presented by the Air Force JROTC of Crescenta Valley High School. The salute to the flag was led by Associated Student Body President Andrew Avanessian. VIP introductions and recognitions were made by Principal Lena Kortoshian, whose remarks focused on the academic reputation of Clark.

Kortoshian reported that the school is in the top 1.1% of high schools in the nation. She then ended her remarks by introducing keynote speaker Sareen Kellzi, who graduated from Clark in 2005.

Additional graduation highlights included the class officer presentation by senior class officers including President Tedrik Markarian, the recognition of school staff and volunteers, the presentation and acceptance of the Class of 2022, the presentation of diplomas and the eagerly anticipated “moving of the tassel.”

Ruth Sowby contributed to this story.