Protesters Rally to Demonstrate Against Placement of SVP

By Mary O’KEEFE

Details on how to take part in the June 11 hearing by Los Angeles Superior Court concerning the placement of a sexually violent predator (SVP) into a Briggs Terrace neighborhood can be found at the end of this article.

From the moment a press release by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger was sent on Friday, May 28 that warned of the potential release of a sexually violent predator (SVP) in Crescenta Valley neighbors began to mobilize.

Alex Gardner, a Briggs Terrace resident, posted an informative and factual message on Facebook and soon found himself the leader of a movement. On the following Tuesday, he along with other neighbors had organized a neighborhood meeting to voice and share not only their concerns but a call to action.

On Saturday, June 5, the neighbors and supporters, who are now working as Briggs United, were organized and a community force. A demonstration was held at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Briggs Avenue. People filled the lot on the northwest side of the intersection and filled sidewalks at the nearby corners.

They had reached out to elected officials, neighbors, residents and others asking for their support in their position against having the SVP placed in housing in their neighborhood.

Gardner took to the microphone on Saturday making it clear that Briggs United was there for one purpose and one purpose only: to bring attention to the fact the court is considering the placement of Calvin Grassmier, a man considered by the state as an SVP, in a rental home at 5632 Freeman Ave. in La Crescenta.

Grassmier has been convicted of several sexually violent crimes, including rape by force and a sexual act by force against a child younger than 14 years old.

“Now this is the part that is disturbing but if we want to be realistic we have to be honest about what we are facing. There is no point hiding away from what Calvin has done,” Gardner said.

Gardner pointed out that Grassmier has been in a state hospital since his release from prison in 1996. He shared Grassmier’s crimes in detail with those at Saturday’s demonstration. These were crimes he has been convicted of.

“A conviction is not equal to his crimes. A conviction is what we know about,” he said. Gardner added that those who have experienced sexual violence often remain silent.

“So we don’t know his list of crimes, only his convictions,” he said.

He clarified again that Briggs United and supporters wanted to bring attention to Grassmier’s proposed move to the rental home at 5632 Freeman Ave.

“Now we are part of this fight. This is not just our fight,” he said.

Gardner referred to a process that has been confusing in this case. According to the California Dept. of State Hospitals’ (DSH) website, the search for appropriate housing follows a series of steps.

The search for housing does not begin until after a judge grants an SVP conditional release and has determined the individual’s county of domicile.

Grassmier is not from the Crescenta Valley area, according to Barger.

The first step to find housing, after the judge has granted the conditional release, is to review any housing searches that have been conducted in the past. Then, if necessary, a new one will begin. They then begin the home search.

“Staff examines existing searches for properties that were previously identified. Such information is used only as a starting point. Staff uses many resources to find potential properties for rent including the review of newspapers and Craigslist advertisements, visiting local real estate offices and even driving through neighborhoods in search of ‘For Rent’ signs,” according to DSH.

Global Positioning Systems are used to ensure a possible residence is more than 2,000 feet from a school or park in accordance with Megan’s Law requirements.

The homeowner often requires a deposit to hold the property while the court process is occurring.

Each property that is visited is added to a housing report summary; if the property is approved by the court a hearing date is set to allow notification requirements of county officials and neighboring property owners.

Briggs Terrace residents voiced their concern about the process of determining this particular neighborhood as being suitable.

The area has one way in and one way out, there are more children than houses in the neighborhood, cellphone service is spotty, power outages are common, anyone in the proposed home can easily see into the neighbor’s home, including their pool. In addition, this is area is considered at extreme high risk for wildfires, which means Southern California Edison can shut off the power if they deem it necessary due to fire danger.

“Prior to the date of placement of a conditionally released patient in a residence, the residence is provided a generator and an individual emergency and evacuation plan. The plan details the steps to be taken in an emergency. When electricity is interrupted, the GPS device can remain charged. Prior to proposing a residence, staff conduct tests of the actual GPS and cell service on the property,” stated Ken August, spokesman for DSH, in response to inquiries by CVW.

August, however, cannot speak to the specifics of Grassmier due to privacy laws.

“Housing searches are carefully evaluated with significant considerations made to community safety and patient community integration beyond statutory requirements. Risk features of all housing prospects are reviewed by DSH, LHC, the court, and other legal stakeholders. Coordination with state and local agencies, particularly law enforcement and/or zoning and code enforcement, occurs in all cases where a housing placement is court-approved,” he added.

The administration at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. – Crescenta Valley Station has voiced its opposition regarding the placement of a SVP in the area, as did Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

“As the sheriff of Los Angeles County, my primary concern is for the safety and security of the residents of our communities. Releasing violent sexual predators, such as Calvin Grassmier, into our communities makes us all less safe, as well as places an unnecessary burden on public safety resources. I urge the Superior Court to look at alternative areas where Calvin Grassmier can be placed, other than residential communities in Los Angeles,” stated Villanueva.

Several elected officials, led by Supervisor Barger, have voiced their opposition to the placement of Grassmier in the area.

Congressman Adam Schiff also offered his thoughts.

“I am deeply concerned by the news that an individual who has a history of sexually violent offenses and could pose a danger to our community has been approved to reside in a neighborhood with a significant population of children and nearby schools. Everyone in the Briggs Terrace neighborhood deserves to feel safe and secure, and I would encourage the state to carefully reevaluate this individual’s placement in favor of a location without the same proximity to children and other vulnerable individuals,” stated Schiff.

Others voicing opposition include Glendale Unified School District Superintendent Vivian Ekchian and the school board, including board member Jennifer Freemon, who is also a parent of young children in the Crescenta Valley; Assemblymember Laura Friedman; Senator Anthony Portantino; Glendale City Councilmember Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian; the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce; and the Crescenta Valley Town Council, among others. There have been well over 300 letters written by community members and sent to the District Attorney’s office.

Supervisor Barger urges the community to submit written comments to the district attorney and to (virtually) attend the Los Angeles Superior Court hearing on June 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Written comments can be directed to the District Attorney’s Office: Jay S. Grobeson, Deputy District Attorney, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, 9425 Penfield Ave., #3210, Chatsworth, CA 91311 or email Jgrobeso@da.lacounty.gov .

Those interested in taking part in the video call-in can join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device The hearing takes place at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11. Click or enter this URL to join https://lacvirtualcourts.webex.com/meet/hwd-dept-203. Log on to WebEx in Dept 203 or call (213) 306-3065 and enter participant passcode 1464807376#, then #.