Procession for Firefighter Specialist Travels through Crescenta Valley

Firefighter Tory Carlon had a history with the Crescenta Valley.

By Mary O’KEEFE

On Saturday a procession for fallen Los Angeles County firefighter specialist Tory Carlon traveled eastbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway ending at Crippen Mortuary on Honolulu Avenue.

On June 1, the 44-year-old firefighter was killed and a fire captain was injured at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. Carlon left behind his wife, Heidi, and three young daughters.

Carlon had served at several fire stations throughout his career including LACoFD Station 82 in La Cañada Flintridge.

Carlon died and a fire captain was injured after they were shot at Fire Station 81 by an off-duty firefighter. Authorities have stated the shooting appeared to be a workplace dispute. The shooter died by suicide.

“He was a brave, committed and loyal member of our department for over 20 years,” said Chief Daryl Osby during a press conference.

Osby said he had activated the peer support team to help family, friends and colleagues as they faced this tragic loss.

On Saturday, a procession of numerous fire engines from LACoFD, with support from other departments including Glendale Fire, made their way to Crippen. Family and friends were surrounded by the firefighting family.

In her newsletter, Supervisor Kathryn Barger, fifth district which includes Agua Dulce, wrote about the loss of Tory Carlon.

“My heart is with Tory Carlon’s wife, daughters, loved ones and the entire Los Angeles County Fire Department as they grapple with this senseless tragedy. Trauma weighs heavily on our first responders, and the loss of a fellow firefighter compounds this already heart-wrenching and mentally taxing job. We truly depend on their bravery and strength every day. But, as we make space for our community to mourn, we are committed to help our firefighters carry their burden and offer them our support,” Barger stated.

Carlon’s daughter graduated from Saugus High School on Thursday, June 3. She was joined by other graduates and the Los Angeles County Fire Department – the “Fire family” – who were there to support her. About 300 LA County firefighters lined up, standing at attention, as Carlon’s daughter entered and walked to the ceremony. With the sound of cheers from firefighters and supporters, she walked to the stage to receive her diploma, wearing her dad’s fire coat.

“The compassion and camaraderie of our Fire Department showed up in full force on Thursday when nearly 300 firefighters gathered to celebrate Carlon’s daughter Joslyn’s graduation from Saugus High School,” stated Barger.

Barger shared a quote from a fire department captain who was at the graduation: “We’re here to make sure that she knows we’re all thinking about her,” said Fire Department Captain Chris Reade. “We all dropped everything we were doing in our personal lives and came down here to show our support.”

There have been two GoFundMe pages set up by the families of both Tory Carlon and the injured firefighter who is recovering in the hospital. Visit gofundme.com and search Tony Carlon and gofundme.com LACoFD Fire Captain Arnie Sandoval to make a donation. It should be noted that the LACoFD has not officially released the name of the injured firefighter; however, his family has set up this GoFundMe page.

For Tory Carlon’s family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-carlon-family?qid=56506c37686cefa8153195f4aba362f7; for Capt. Arnie Sandoval and his family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/lacofd-fire-captain-arnie-sandoval?qid=d9fe5213778de48cff8ef8985e7878ab.