The Primary Election is Over – But the Counting Continues

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The La Crescenta Library was one of several polling places open in the area.
Photo by Mary O’KEEFE

By Mary O’KEEFE

The primary election is over but not all the ballots have been counted. The next update of counted votes released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s (RR/CC) office will be late on Wednesday, after press time for CV Weekly. Below are the results that have been released as of Wednesday morning from LA County RR/CC and the State of California.

Below are the very preliminary results from LA County RR/CC:

The top three vote getters/candidates for governor of California include Xavier Becerra with 28.89%, Steve Hilton with 23.21% and Tom Steyer with 22.29% of the ballots cast.

Top three lt. governor vote getters/candidates are Gloria Romero with 17.89%, Fiona Ma with 17.66% and Michael Tubbs with 15.70% of the ballots cast.

In the race for secretary of state, the two top are Shirley Weber with 60.93% and Donald Wagner with 33.56% of the ballots cast. 

In the race for attorney general, Rob Bonta captured 59.67% and Michael Gates received 34.88% of the ballots cast.

For superintendent of public instruction, Sonja Shaw had 21.26% and Richard Barrera received 16.28% of the ballots cast.

In the race for U.S. Representative:

In District 28, Judy Chu received 63.56% and April Verlato earned 30.80% of the ballots cast.

In District 30, Laura Friedman received 50.09% and Scott Meyers had 20.30% of the ballots cast.

In District 44 Nick Schultz received 65.70% and Carolyn Daniels had 24.41% of the ballots cast.

Regarding County Measure ER, the  preliminary results are Yes 46.89% and No 53.11%.

In the race for LA county sheriff, Robert Luna received 44.04% and Alex Villanueva captured 24.43% of the ballots cast.

In local elections – City of Glendale:

In the race for city clerk, Suzie Abajian received 57.51% and Susan Wolfson captured 42.49% of the ballots cast.

For city treasurer, Rafi Manoukian received 68.0% and David Gevorkyan received 32.0% of the ballots cast.

The top four vote getters for Glendale City Council, which has three seats open, are Dan Brotman with 16.38%, Elen Asatryan with 14.67%, Alek Bartrosouf with 12.34% and Patrick Murphy with 12.03% of the ballots cast.

La Cañada Flintridge City Council:

Top three vote getters for the single available seat are Kim Bowman with 42.07%, Nerses Aposhian 29.76% and Quemars Ahmed with 28.18% of the ballots cast.

In the race for Los Angeles mayor, the top three vote getters are Karen Bass with 34.78%, Spencer Pratt with 30.44% and Nithya Raman with 22.32% of the ballots cast.

Glendale Community College – Trustee Area 3, Tony Pogosyan captured 52.92% and Manuel Magpapian received 47.08% of the ballots cast.

Glendale Unified School District Board of Education:

Trustee Area B: Greg Krikorian captured 54.72% and Ingrid Gunnell received 45.28% of the ballots cast.

Trustee Area C: Kathleen Cross received 56.95% and Debbie Blute received 24.74% of the ballots cast.

Trustee Area D: Aileen Dinkjian received 38.35%, Janet Balekian captured 32.15% and Shant Kevorkian received 29.50% of the ballots cast.

The statewide preliminary results reported on June 3 at 4:44 a.m. include:

Governor: Top three candidates are Steve Hilton with 27.8%, Xavier Becerra with 25.4% and Tom Steyer with 19.6%.

Lt. Governor: Top three candidates are Gloria Romero with 19.9%, Fiona Ma with 19.1% and Josh Fryday with 13.5% of the ballots cast.

Secretary of State: Top two candidates are Shirley Webber with 54.2% and Donald Wagner with 41.4% of the ballots cast.

Attorney General: Top two candidates are Rob Bonta with 52.5% and Michael Gates with 42.7% of the ballots cast.

Superintendent of Public Instruction: Sonja Shaw with 24.9% and Richard Barrera with 18.9% of the ballots cast.

Official results will be certified on July 10. Updates will take place everyday through June 26 with results released between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. 

To find the latest results for the State of California results visit: https://tinyurl.com/smuyvave.

To find the latest results for the LA County RR/CC visit: https://tinyurl.com/3eb5j6ky.

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