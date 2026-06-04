LASD/CV Station to Host Community Academy

Those eager to learn more about local law enforcement are invited to attend the Community Academy.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Dept. (LASD)/Crescenta Valley Station is inviting the community to learn more about what deputies do and how the station works by hosting the CV Sheriff’s Community Academy.

The six-week free program will provide residents with an “inside look at the LASD and the daily operations of CV Station,” according to the LASD website.

“The program will help our community understand why we do what we do,” said Sgt. John Gilbert of the CV Sheriff’s Station. “We will talk about different laws and policies.”

It will be an overview of what deputies face on a daily basis, including what happens when a patrol deputy conducts a traffic stop, what is required for a search of a vehicle and/or property location and how reading the Miranda rights is done.

The Miranda rights was established on June 13, 1966 following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Miranda v. Arizona. The Court found that all criminal suspects must be advised of their rights before interrogation.

Gilbert added that community members will take a tour of the CV Station including the custody facility. It is hoped that a tour of one of the LASD jail facilities will be available. A tour is also planned of the LASD communications department.

In addition, members will learn about the station’s crime prevention office, community policing and public safety.

Members will also be able to participate in a patrol ride-along. Montrose Search and Rescue team members will be part of the academy, too, and will demonstrate how they work with the CV Station when a call is received. MSAR will share stories of past rescues as well.

“We’ve have gotten quite a bit of interest from the community,” Gilbert said of the Community Academy.

There are spots available. Anyone interested should contact the community deputies by calling the CV Sheriff Station at (818) 248-3464. Community deputies include: Deputy Aram Aleksanyan, Deputy Chris Fort and Deputy Maryann Martin.

For additional information, contact the Crescenta Valley Sheriff’s Station Community Relations and Crime Prevention Office at CVSREL@LASD.ORG.

The LASD/CV Community Academy will take place on Mondays from June 8 to July 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Classes are located at the CV Station at 4554 Briggs Ave.