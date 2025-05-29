Update La Crescenta Avenue Project

Construction surrounding the La Crescenta Rehabilitation Project continues with more closures.

This project has been in the works for quite some time with the first community meeting held in 2022. The project includes a lot of construction including sewer improvements; reconstruction of curbs and gutters, alley aprons, driveways and sidewalks; pavement replacement and removal of a travel lane in each direction; the addition of a center two-way left turn lane; the installation of new, protected bicycle lanes and buffered bicycle lanes.

“Traffic will be impacted at localized areas where construction will take place. The contractor is required to implement an approved traffic control plan that will mitigate traffic congestion and ensure one travel lane is available for emergency vehicles and residents. The contractor is required to provide a detour plan with appropriate signage and flaggers to guide commuters,” said Rustom Tavitian, Glendale City Civil Engineer II, in an earlier interview with CVW.

Parking is limited in the area along La Crescenta Avenue and construction will, and has, affected businesses and apartments along the avenue.

“Parking will be affected at localized areas where construction will take place. The contractor is required to post ‘No Parking’ signs 30 hours in advance of work taking place to inform residents that they are not allowed to park in the construction area. The signs will provide information of the time, date and block when parking isn’t allowed. Residents will be able to park in the area that is outside of posted time and date on the signs,” Tavitian said in an earlier interview.

Below is a construction update through June 6:

Impacted Streets

During the construction period, intermittent lane closures and traffic delays are expected on the following streets:

Location and Dates

La Crescenta Avenue between North Verdugo Road and Las Palmas Avenue: Northbound travel lanes may be closed intermittently between thru June 6 (excludes weekends)

La Crescenta Avenue at Piedmont Avenue, Shirlyjean Street, Oakmont View Drive and Roselawn Avenue: Travel lanes may be closed intermittently thru June 6 (excludes weekends)

Description of Work

Contractor performing installation of pull boxes and traffic signal foundation.

Contractor performing sanitary sewer main upgrades.

Please observe posted construction signage and drive safely near construction zones.

*Construction activity and closures are subject to change.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/2ec8fcex.

Mary O’KEEFE contributed to this article