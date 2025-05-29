New Glass Art Program Launches at Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge (CCLCF) announced the launch of an exciting new glass art program led by acclaimed glass artist and former executive director of the Center Ethan Stern. This initiative brings hands-on workshops, classes and live demonstrations in kiln forming and flame working to the community for the first time.

The new program is designed to be inclusive and engaging for beginners and experienced makers alike. From colorful fused glass panels to torch work jewelry and sculptural forms, students will explore the transformative properties of glass in a safe, creative studio setting.

“Glass is a magical material – it’s immediate, expressive and transforms with heat and light,” said Stern. “I’m excited to return to CCLCF and help build a new space for creativity and connection through this extraordinary medium.”

Stern brings over two decades of experience in contemporary glass art and education. His work has been featured in museums and galleries across the country, and he has held leadership and teaching positions at institutions including the Pilchuck Glass School and the Museum of Glass.

Enrollment is now open for workshops and ongoing classes throughout the year.

For registration and details, visit www.cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.