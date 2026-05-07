Kiwanis of Glendale Celebrate Successful Duck Splash

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale had a successful – and fun – duck splash and open house on Saturday, May 2. The annual event, the Club’s 21st, was held at Verdugo Park in Glendale.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests could visit several game and information booths including Forest Lawn, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and the YMCA. Game booths were operated by members of the Builders Club and Key Club – two of the Club’s student-led school programs – and squeals of delight were heard when guests won a prize at one of the booths. The Kiwanis also hosted an art contest.

The event had a western theme and much of the artwork reflected the theme. Music and dance filled the air and emcee (and Kiwanian) Savi Levy was happily on the mic enticing folks to learn a dance from caller Dale.

Approximately 19,000 ducks were adopted at $5 – each purchaser hoping to win the grand prize of $10,000 though no complaints were heard when awards were made of $500 and $1,000 (each category had two awardees in addition to the grand prize).

A “lake” was set up by Glendale Fire Dept. firemen where the adopted ducks raced. At the bottom pool, the adopted fowl were scooped up by “Golden retrievers” – members of various organizations – and hustled off.

The Club offers non-profit organizations the opportunity to be “Duck Buddies,” giving each non-profit 50% of each duck adopted ($2.50 per duck).

To learn more, visit https://glendalekiwanis.info/.