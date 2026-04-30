Town Hall Meeting Planned for the Project at Briggs and Foothill

By Mary O’KEEFE

There is an important town hall meeting scheduled on May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rosemont Middle School cafetorium concerning the development proposed at the northwest corner of Foothill Boulevard and Briggs Avenue by Abode Communities.

The town hall is hosted by the Crescenta Valley Town Council and follows another contentious meeting held on Nov. 6, 2025 where representatives from Abode presented its proposal for the property. It proposed a five-story, 80-unit building of affordable rental housing. Of these apartments, 25 would be set aside for transitional aged youth (TAY), 18 to 24 years old; one will be set aside for an on-site manager. The development would have 80 parking spaces.

To say the community had questions and concerns at the Nov. 6 meeting would be an understatement. In the standing room only audience not one community member voiced support for the project, although a few were in favor of the goals of having low income housing offered and providing housing support for TAY; however, the lack of information and sheer size of the project dominated the conversation. Many of the concerns were with the overall size of the project, as well as parking. Providing about one car per unit appeared fewer than the number actually needed. Most days Foothill Boulevard from Briggs to Rosemont avenues is already crowded with parked vehicles.

Other concerns raised in the previous meeting included the number of people at the corner facility, which is at the south end of Briggs Terrace – an area that is an extreme fire risk. If people had to be evacuated during a wildfire, for example, those in the audience wanted to know what the plan would be for the evacuation of the building and how it would affect those coming down from Briggs Terrace.

Another area of concern was information, or lack of information, provided regarding the 25 apartments that would be set aside for transitional aged youth who must have a juvenile living with them, either a child of their own or a child for whom they are caring. This was an area that Abode representatives did not fully explain – not only of how these young people would be supported but what would happen to them once they transition at the age of 25.

All units will be considered affordable housing, which is a positive issue for many who attended the meeting; however, it was the number of the 80 units on which concerns were focused.

“This property was originally [intended] for an 80-unit multifamily development. When Abode Communities assumed site control, we performed a feasibility analysis to confirm that 80 units is the most appropriate density for this location,” said Maegan Pearson from Abode in an earlier interview.

It does not appear any permits have been issued by Los Angeles County as of press time.

The Land Use Committee presented a recommendation and findings report at the November 2025 CVTC meeting, which in part included:

“The Land Use Committee recommends that the Crescenta Valley Town Council request that Los Angeles County immediately suspend all project approvals. Based on the information available, the Committee finds that the project should remain suspended, or be denied outright, unless County departments demonstrate through completed studies and written findings that every concern identified in this report has been fully addressed.”

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also wrote a letter to developers Abode Communities about her concerns for the project, echoing many of the residents’ concerns.

“Additionally, I want you to also know exactly what I am advocating for on your behalf. I have asked the developer to address four key issues:

Building Height and Scale: A five-story structure is significantly taller than the one- and two-story buildings that define this section of Foothill Boulevard. I’ve requested a reconsideration of the building’s height and density. Parking Impacts: More on-site parking would limit the potential impacts of overflow onto nearby neighborhoods and small businesses. Traffic Safety: Incorporation of traffic-safety improvements are requested to improve safe vehicular ingress/egress from Foothill Boulevard. Clarity on Future Tenants: I have requested clear information regarding the intended population, eligibility criteria, lengths of stay, on-site services and transition plans.

It was unclear at the outcome of the community meeting how these services and operations were intended to be provided,” stated the Barger letter.

She urged Abode to maintain communications with CVTC and local stakeholders to “ensure transparency throughout this process.”

The town hall meeting on May 4 is the outreach that was requested. Abode members will be sharing an update and “in-depth look” at the Briggs development project, according to CVTC.

Rosemont Middle School is located at 4725 Rosemont Ave.