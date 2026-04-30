Fun For All – the Hometown Country Fair

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

Under cloudy (but not rainy) skies, the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce held its annual Hometown Country Fair at Crescenta Valley Park on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees to the free event could visit the more than 40 vendors featured, chat with first responders, purchase some “Fair food” from one of several food trucks, learn about the impact of water in the community and listen to live music – and even learn some basic line dance steps from Bootscoot Boss Line dancers.

“I was happy with the turnout,” said Crescenta Valley Water District (CVWD) general manager James Lee. “And we received a whole lot of feedback and follow-up questions and conversations from the customers.”

CVWD had a chance to share with attendees the importance of water in local communities.

According to organizers, attendance to the Fair was estimated at 3,000-3,500 people.

There were several things that “worked” this year, said Robert Manciero, Fair chairman.

“The weather [worked],” he said. “The schedule was non-stop with entertainment and events.”

Manciero also said that this year’s inaugural 5K race “was a big success and the dog strut was a crowd favorite.”

Jose Aztlan of Aztlan Athletics organized the dog strut and 5K Run. On its website – aztlanathletics.org – the goal of the company is to promote a healthy lifestyle through running.

“The line dancing class was also a crowd favorite,” Manciero said. “We had fantastic bands. And above all [we had] great volunteers.”

The annual event is a mammoth undertaking taking several months to plan. Chamber supporters and volunteers complete the many tasks that need to be done and Manciero, who complimented photographer Sean Doorly (www.seandoorlyphotography.com) on his “amazing photos,” is already looking to 2027.

“We will be repeating the success next year,” he said, “but even bigger.”