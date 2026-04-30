Family Fun at Kids & Kritters

The14th Annual Kids & Kritters Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 3 in the Montrose Shopping Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By Mary O’KEEFE

There will be a lot of things to do – both by kids and “kritters” – at the annual Kids & Kritters Day on Sunday, May 3 in the Montrose Shopping Park (MSP). From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the day will include a Kids Zone featuring inflatables and a Eurobungy – a mobile, high-thrill amusement ride that, according to the internet, combines trampolines with bungee cords to allow participants to jump over 20 feet in the air.

People can also interact with first responders including members of police, fire and search and rescue. The Pasadena Humane Society’s Wiggle Wagon pet adoption RV will be on hand as well as Pawsitive Beginnings dog rescue adoptions, dog treat booths and Wild Wonders Exotic Animal Shows, said Dale Dawson, event coordinator with Montrose Shopping Park Association.

The event is sponsored by the merchants of the MSP.

“This fun-filled event features something for everyone and celebrates the diversity of the Crescenta-Cañada Valley. From animals, both exotic and domestic, to a first responders area showcasing our local law enforcement and firefighters to a Kids Fun Zone with inflatable slides and bungee jump for the kids,” according to the Montrose Shopping Park. “Our ode to kids and their kritters offers a farm animal petting zoo allowing children to enjoy gentle creatures up close. Wild Wonders returns by popular demand with their ‘Exotic Animals Shows’ featuring a hands-on visit with many unusual creatures. The three educational shows will be at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

“The festivities continue in the 2300 block with the popular Montrose Harvest Market, where more than 150,000 attendees visited in the last year to pick up fresh California Certified and organic produce, flowers, baked goods and specialty foods.”

There will also be a performance by Revolution Dance Center with the dance troupe performing from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue.

And to bring kids and kritters together, there will be a “big farm petting zoo.”

The event is a lot of fun and it is also raises awareness of the many animals that need a good home. There are hundreds of animals in need of adoption throughout the shelters in LA County and for families that want to adopt there are a few things that should be done before adopting a pet. These include creating a dedicated space in the home for the pet, like a crate or soft bed, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

“Establish a quiet, safe space for your pet to decompress. Pet-ready your home. It will take time for your new pet to adjust to your home and they may need training. Secure cords, secure windows and doors, and remove chewable items to keep your pet safe and to protect your things. Consider using gates to limit access to specific areas. If you are adopting a cat, you can place double-sided sticky tape on furniture to discourage them from scratching,” according to ASPCA.

For more information on how to prepare for a pet adoption visit https://tinyurl.com/yc2npm88.