Contests, 5K Run and More – Hometown Country Fair Has It All

A pie-eating contest, food trucks, good music and the celebration of the CVWD 75th anniversary – all at the Hometown Country Fair.

By Mary O’KEEFE

The 20th Annual Hometown Country Fair (HTCF), hosted by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce (CVCOC), will be on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. This annual event, which is free for the public to attend, highlights the small town feel that makes Crescenta Valley so unique.

“This is a great way for the community to come together,” said Robert Manciero, vice president of CVCOC and HTCF committee chair.

As always, there will be a lot to do for fair goers (of all ages) including playing on inflatable toys like slides and bounce houses; there will be games for kids, a pie-eating contest and great music. Featured will be about 40 booths that include non-profit organizations providing information about their groups and vendors offering a variety of items to purchase. Several food trucks will be on hand to feed fair goers.

This year the organizers have added to the day a 5K Run and a 1K Doggie Stroll. All registered participants will receive a medal, including the pup runners.

There will also be some popular live bands performing at the HTCF including Crescenta Valley High School jazz band and the Mary Dyer Band.

“We will [also] have a petting zoo, face painting, a classic car show … first responders, pet adoption and more,” Manciero said.

This is also a special HTCF not only because of its 20th year but in celebration of Crescenta Valley Water District’s (CVWD) 75th anniversary. Representatives from CVWD will be hosting several events throughout the day.

Although there are several vendors already registered Manciero said more are always welcome.

“There are a few spots left for both non-profit and for-profit vendors,” he said.

The HTCF would not be possible without its sponsors and volunteers. Manciero wanted to thank the sponsors that include: CVWD, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Bob Smith Toyota, YMCA of the Foothills, ACE Hardware, AT&T, Forest Lawn, Donut Guy Realty Group, LA Smile and Assemblymember Nick Schultz.

This event takes months of planning and lots of volunteers contribute over 100 hours to make sure the HTCF is well-planned and that it runs smoothly.

For more information or to register for the 5K/1K Dog Stroll go to www.crescentavalleychamber.org, scroll down to the Run Poster and click on the link, or contact (818) 248-4957.