Knott’s Berry Farm Previews 10th Anniversary Boysenberry Festival

By Charly SHELTON

Knott’s Berry Farm is rolling out the purple carpet for the 10th anniversary of the Boysenberry Festival, running daily from March 28 through April 27. A decade of celebrating the little berry that put Knott’s on the map has led to this – an over-the-top spread of boysenberry-infused dishes, creative merchandise and the kind of charming, small-town festival soul that make this event a standout amid the many theme parks and amusement parks in Southern California.

And really, it all comes down to the food. This year, the menu boasts over 80 boysenberry-inspired bites and drinks, proving yet again that this little berry is more versatile than anyone could have imagined. CV Weekly was invited to experience some of the new foods coming to the festival later in the month and this may be the best year yet. I know I write that almost every year, but this time I really mean it.

New offerings include an indulgent boysenberry cream cheese-stuffed French toast, boysenberry cheesecake crisp pie and a Thai crunch peanut salad drizzled with boysenberry peanut dressing. But the best new items we tried were the boysenberry grits with Cajun shrimp, which were sweet and creamy and cheesy, with perfectly spiced shrimp, and one other thing: The Stack.

If you were to imagine the perfect food to have on a farm that raises berries, maybe back at the farmhouse after a day of weeding and tending the bushes, you’d probably think of barbecue, maybe some pulled pork, some cornbread and a nice tangy coleslaw to go with it. Hearty food, from a good down-home country kitchen, to feed hard-working farmers. Now put boysenberries in each of those and serve them up as an open-face sandwich. That’s The Stack. Yes, it has to be capitalized

When you talk about The Stack, it’s a perfect plate that should be treated with respect. Say it out loud, right now, and you’ll notice that you’re saying it in capitals too. The Stack. This bright purple boysenberry cornbread is sweet and earthy like cornbread but has that inherent berry flavor of the boysenberry. The BBQ pulled pork has a boysenberry BBQ sauce and is just the right amount of savory to complement the sweetness of the cornbread. Then the tangy vinegar-based slaw has the acidity to cut through the fat of the pork and the sweetness of the cornbread, balancing it all out in a perfect stack. THE Stack. This may be the best festival food – if not the best overall dish – that Knott’s has ever offered.

Returning fan favorites are back in force as well, from the boysenberry elote to the honey garlic chicken wings and the ever-popular boysenberry sausage on a hoagie – but this time, the sausage and hoagie are two-feet long! And to wash it all down, the festival offers everything from boysenberry vanilla IPA to boysenberry lavender lemonade, plus the boysenberry tequila smash for those who like a little kick with their berries.

Beyond the food, the festival brings in plenty of seasonal entertainment, including the new Boysen Bear’s Pie Kitchen Games in Calico Park where guests help thwart a mischievous duo of coyotes from stealing pies, leading up to the Boysen Bear’s Pie Eating Contest. Over at the Birdcage Theatre, “The Great Bank Robbery” is a fresh addition to the park’s roster of live shows, while “Knott’s Preserved” takes guests on a musical journey through Knott’s history.

As if all of that wasn’t enough to celebrate, Knott’s has rolled out exclusive 10th anniversary Boysenberry Festival merchandise from clothing and accessories to specialty keepsakes to commemorate the anniversary year. And for those looking to turn the festival into a weekend getaway, the newly renovated Knott’s Hotel is offering a Boysenberry Festival package that bundles park admission, a tasting card, Fast Lane access and an overnight stay – so guests can sleep off their boysenberry feasts in style.

Knott’s has built its reputation on great food and the Boysenberry Festival is where that legacy shines the brightest. Whether there for the new flavors, the classic favorites, or just to soak in the uniquely Knott’s atmosphere, one thing is certain: this little berry is still a big deal.

To see the full, in-depth video review of all the foods that were previewed, check out the review on YouTube by searching Zipahdeedoodad, or scan the QR code attached to this story to see the video.