Community Comes Out to Support MSPA Wine Walk

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY

The Montrose Shopping Park Assn. (MSPA) hosted its 8th Annual Spring Wine Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and, given the fair weather and longer daylight hours, the affair was well-attended by about 450 ticket buyers, according to MSPA Event Coordinator Dale Dawson.

Wine walkers started their adventure at the northwest corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard where members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club (LCWC) were at the ready, greeting guests and handing out tote bags and the all-important wine glasses. In the tote bag was an assortment of items including tickets to 15 of the pour stations, a map of participating shops and Montrose scrip in the amount of $10. The LCWC ladies also applied a wristband that verified that wine walkers were at least 21 years of age.

About 33 shops participated in the spring wine walk, pouring an ounce of their varietals for walkers. Tastes were poured including Paso Robles favorites and samples from Italy and France. Current Season, Haus of Blend and Craft & Create were among the newest additions to the night. Many of the participating shops offered food to pair with the wine.

In addition to the wine and food, live music was found throughout the shopping park. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Montrose Jazz Trio was found in front of Avignone’s, Danny & the Subs played outside Andersen’s Pets and the sounds of Georgic Avanesian’s guitar was heard in the 2400 block of Honolulu Avenue.

An added treat was the sound of bagpipes and drums heard outside Moo Moo Mia, provided by the Pasadena Scots.

There were some new faces found along the avenue and some familiar favorites. City of Glendale councilmen Dan Brotman and Vartan Gharpetian and their wives Michele and Armina were seen enjoying the evening’s offerings. Jeannie Bone, former owner of Casa Cordoba, was pouring.

“Montrose Chamber members, even Chris Peplow, retired park services administrator, came out of retirement for this one!” said Dawson.

Jenny Asylova and Julia Chekan were armed with their wine glasses in the 2400 block.

“I just love this community,” said Asylova, extolling the virtues of Montrose and the surrounding areas.

The Holiday Wine Walk will be on Nov. 7. The MSPA will be preparing for Kids & Kritters Day on May 3 followed by the Arts & Crafts Festival on the weekend of June 6-7. Rounding out summer fun is the Montrose Car Show planned for July 5. All events will be taking place along Honolulu Avenue.

Photos by Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Lisa STANNERS