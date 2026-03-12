Not for Teetotalers – MSPA Holding Spring Wine Walk

Strolling down Honolulu Avenue on Saturday night will be participants of MSPA Wine Walk.

By Mary O’KEEFE

This Saturday people will be walking down Honolulu Avenue in search of a good glass of wine, a wonderful nosh and great conversation.

The bi-annual Montrose Wine Walk is on Saturday, March 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Montrose Shopping Park Association (MSPA).

This is the spring event; the MSPA also sponsors a Holiday Wine Walk held in November. This will be the eighth year that the Wine Walk event is held.

An expected 34 store participants will be pouring for the March Wine Walk.

“There will be great wines, great snacks, great music … elegant fun,” said Dale Dawson, MSPA event coordinator.

This is not considered a fundraiser for MSPA; however, it does share 15% of ticket sales with the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, which co-sponsors the event. The event costs about $25,000 to execute all aspects, including the costs of advertising, collateral and staffing, according to Dawson.

Ticket sales will be capped at 600 wine walkers, Dawson said.

Tickets are $55. Each ticket holder receives 15 tasting tickets, a signature tote bag, logo wine glass, map book showing which shops are pouring what wine and $10 in Montrose scrip that can be used any time.

Dawson added the best way to purchase tickets is online at https://shopmontrose.com; however, tickets prior to the event can also be purchased at Copy Network, 3600 Ocean View Blvd. #9 and It Takes a Village, 2317 Honolulu Ave. They can also be purchased at the event at the northwest corner of Honolulu Avenue and Ocean View Boulevard, if tickets are still available at that time.

“I love the diversity of wines presented and, of course, seeing so many community members on the avenue,” said a long time Wine Walk participant. “I also like the opportunity to go into businesses that I have never been in before, and may not have gone into if not for the Wine Walk.”